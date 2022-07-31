Helping to stop preventable developmental disabilities in NJ

943thepoint.com
NJ hospitals could lose funding that helps to protect victims of violence
A coalition of community-based partners is urging New Jersey officials to use federal COVID relief funds to keep afloat a set of programs designed to assist and protect victims of violence. They were informed in July that federal funding would be ending for nine hospital-based violence intervention programs throughout the...
NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M through first CARE grant to boost access to worker benefits, protections
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant program to 13 grantees, including four collaboratives, totaling 28 organizations. The CARE grant was created to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access...
How NJ reduced its foster-care population by thousands
Compared to just five years ago, the number of minors in foster care in the Garden State is down by more than 2,700. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families attributes the decrease to a culture shift that includes a deeper focus on strengthening families following reports of abuse or neglect, not punishing them.
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
New Jersey communities celebrate National Night Out
The event – which takes place every Aug 2. – had nearly 200 towns celebrating in New Jersey .
NJ school district mandates clear backpacks
SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
New law in NJ aims to stop troubled students from resorting to violence
TRENTON – School districts must develop threat assessment teams at their schools, under a law signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy. Charter schools and renaissance schools also must enact policies creating threat assessment teams, which help teachers, administrators and other staff identify students of concerns, assess their risk for engaging in violence and intervening to head that off.
NJ Sharing Network Honors the Memory of Jordan Herron of Jersey City
Celebrated in August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors the generosity of multicultural organ and tissue donors and their families, while also underscoring the critical need for people from diverse communities to register as organ and tissue donors. Locally in the Garden State, NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit...
5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)
We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
NJ animal shelters crowded this summer: why and what can be done?
Summer always seems like the busiest time of year for animal shelters in New Jersey, but with the pace of adoptions slowing from what it had been earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities are crowding up fast. Tiffany Barrow, executive director of Madison-based St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, said...
Now hiring! New Jersey school bus companies seek new drivers amid shortage
Bus companies are scrambling to fill a school bus driver shortage before the start of the new school year.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation requiring NJ public schools to develop threat assessment teams
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed A4075/3229 into law, requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
Getting Attacked By Lanternflies On The Beach In New Jersey, Can They Bite?
I was on the beach at the Jersey Shore yesterday and I was literally attacked by lanternflies. I know, I'm as perplexed as you are. Why are they there? Don't they have a crop to destroy somewhere? Do we have to worry about bites or stings?. They were everywhere! I...
