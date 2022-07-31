Here's When You Can Expect BLACKPINK's New Album & World Tour

Photo: Getty Images

BLACKPINK's long-awaited comeback finally has a release date! The K-pop group shared an announcement trailer to social media on Sunday (July 31) with all the details on their new album, world tour, and their next single.

The eye-catching teaser, titled "Born Pink," features stunning visuals of pink smoke while a groovy instrumental plays in the background. At the end of the clip, the general release dates for their highly anticipated upcoming projects are revealed: August for their pre-release single, September for their album release, and October for the beginning of their world tour. The announcement follows the release of their new music video for "Ready For Love."

BLACKPINK officially announced their comeback earlier this month on July 5. A press release from YG Entertainment confirmed that they were in the "final stages of recording a new album" and that August will kick off "a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” The release also revealed that their upcoming tour would be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.” BLACKPINK's last album was 2020's The Album , which featured hits including " How You Like That ," " Ice Cream " (ft. Selena Gomez ), and " Lovesick Girls ."

Watch the announcement trailer below: