‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport.

The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8:30 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building before the funeral begins on Monday.

The procession leaving the funeral home is expected to leave between 8:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. and will head west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, left onto Mason Road, left onto Ayrault Road, and then right onto Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

During the procession, attendees are asked to “light Perinton blue” by shining a blue light along the procession route.

One of the visitors to the funeral home is a biker group known as the Patriot Riders. Members of the group have lined up on the street outside the building waving American flags to support the department and the Mazurkiewicz family.

