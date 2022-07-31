ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

By Alex Love, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tfj7l_0gzk3t1F00

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport.

The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8:30 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building before the funeral begins on Monday.

The procession leaving the funeral home is expected to leave between 8:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. and will head west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, left onto Mason Road, left onto Ayrault Road, and then right onto Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

During the procession, attendees are asked to “light Perinton blue” by shining a blue light along the procession route.

One of the visitors to the funeral home is a biker group known as the Patriot Riders. Members of the group have lined up on the street outside the building waving American flags to support the department and the Mazurkiewicz family.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Perinton, NY
Perinton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procession#Blue Light#The Calling#Funeral Home#Pittsford Palmyra Road#American#Nexstar Media Inc
spectrumlocalnews.com

RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral brings police support from all over upstate, U.S.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday’s funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz brought in thousands from near and far, including from various law enforcement agencies. A local fire department hung a flag over South Avenue as Rochester police and their cruisers filled the street outside the Blue Cross Arena.
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck on Ridgeway Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a flatbed truck on Wednesday morning. He is expected to survive. The truck was heading on Ridgeway Avenue and was turning on Mt Read Boulevard when it crashed into a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Ridgeway. Rochester police first responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy