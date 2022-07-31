'I've seen enough ovals:' Fans embrace change to road course for NASCAR race at IMS

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO