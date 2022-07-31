ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Solon Police officer punched by 14-year-old at Home Days on Saturday

By Claire Geary
 2 days ago
A 14-year-old boy punched a Solon Police officer on Saturday night at the Home Days event, according to a news release from the Department.

Officers responded to a “large group” of juveniles who were being disorderly around 9:45 p.m. when one of the officers was struck in the face by a punch, the release said.

The 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and released to their parents, and both will be charged with disorderly conduct.

The 14-year-old is expected to be charged with assault against a police officer.

The 16-year-old will be recommended to be charged with resisting charges and obstructing charges.

Both teenagers will be referred to juvenile court and the officer involved did not sustain any major injuries.

Comments / 41

J M C
2d ago

This is our new generation of kids nowadays. No respect for the law or law enforcement and ya wonder why things are what they are nowadays. I guess parents just don't care about their children to let them act this way. My parents would've let me have it and then turned me over to the police. Different generation I guess.

Reply(2)
21
Guest
2d ago

Back in my day, if you did that to a cop, you were going to "slip" and "trip" down the stairs. One thing is for sure, you wouldn't have done it again.

Reply(2)
19
Kindness Is Free
2d ago

If this happened in the inner city, all of these comments would.be so different, calling them "thugs" and other derogatory names.

Reply(4)
4
 

