ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmJia_0gzk3e1a00

Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.

Comments / 9

Leslie Framer
2d ago

when swept away just relax and keep your head above water and ride it out until calmer water and then try to reach shoreline

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning

MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Methamphetamine, gun located after police chase down four-wheeler in Shamokin

Shamokin, Pa. — An Ashland resident was ordered to be held on $20,000 monetary bail after police said they discovered methamphetamine and a loaded gun following a chase through Coal Township. Officer Michael Menapace said they observed Mark Stump, Jr. operating a four-wheeler near Tioga Street on July 24 at approximately 2:28 a.m. Stump continued to travel east even after authorities turned on lights and sirens in pursuit, Menapace wrote. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lycoming County, PA
Accidents
City
Danville, PA
City
Muncy, PA
Danville, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lycoming County, PA
Crime & Safety
Danville, PA
Crime & Safety
Montoursville, PA
Crime & Safety
Montoursville, PA
Accidents
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Montoursville, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County

Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Danville Man May Have Drowned in Susquehanna River, State Police

MUNCY – State troopers in Lycoming County say a man from Montour County may have drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday evening. Troopers at Montoursville tell us, they aren’t identifying the 39-year-old Danville man until his family has been notified. They say the incident happened in Muncy Creek...
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Susquehanna River#Police#Accident
NorthcentralPA.com

Man smashes his vehicle's window, reports it to police as vandalism

West Milton, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly lied to police and told them someone smashed his vehicle window when he actually was the one who did it. State police at Milton say John Hine, 70, of West Milton, contacted them on July 23 to report someone had smashed the window of his vehicle and stolen a toolbox. During the investigation, a witness told police they saw Hine intentionally striking his own vehicle and causing damage. Hine was charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Deceased man identified after accidental drowning

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Attempted Burglary Under Investigation in Ashland

The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating an attempted burglary at a home in Ashland last week. According to Troopers, the incident occurred at a home on North 9th Street around 4:00am on Sunday, July 24th, 2022 when an unknown suspect pushed in a first floor window air conditioner.
ASHLAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
Newswatch 16

Man dead after possible drowning

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County say a man has died after a possible drowning. Witnesses told troopers they saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township Saturday when he began to struggle to swim. Those witnesses tried to help but were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?

Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with felony for stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Dalmatia man was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise from Walmart in Lewisburg. Logan Shaffer, 25, took numerous electronics and hygiene items from the store shortly before 8 p.m. July 11, according to state police at Milton. Those items included a computer monitor, keyboard, drone, Acer brand PC gaming unit, webcam, as well as several men's colognes. Total value of merchandise stole was $2,022.14. Shaffer was arraigned on Thursday in front of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Docket Sheet
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

I-80 reopened following westbound accident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
MILESBURG, PA
WBRE

PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed

DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
MUNCY VALLEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy