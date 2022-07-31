Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored.

CHINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO