Upland, CA

CBS LA

Firefighters handle brushfire in Chino overnight; possibly caused by mylar balloon

Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored. 
CHINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities investigate house fire which caused two deaths in San Bernardino

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire which caused the deaths of two people in San Bernardino on July 30. The fire erupted at 11:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Holly Vista Boulevard. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find moderate smoke showing from a single story, single family residence, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]

Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police

The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
MENIFEE, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor

Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
PARKER, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]

Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

‘We thought it was an earthquake’: 3 killed in massive pileup in Rialto

Three people were killed and several others were injured in an eight-car crash at a busy intersection in Rialto Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to the Rialto Police Department, three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported […]
RIALTO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide

Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
COACHELLA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 120 [Upland, CA]

According to the report, the incident involves several vehicles and an overturned big rig with multiple people involved . Furthermore, one of the five patients who needed medical attention succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. Meanwhile, the identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of...
UPLAND, CA
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
SIERRAVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex

CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

