New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022Don SimkovichMonrovia, CA
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Firefighters handle brushfire in Chino overnight; possibly caused by mylar balloon
Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Chino overnight. The fire was reported near Prado Regional Park at around 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could reach an acre's worth of growth, and Chino Valley Fire Department speculated that it could have been caused by a mylar balloon coming in contact with power lines in the area. As a result, several residents in the area lost power, which has since been restored.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities investigate house fire which caused two deaths in San Bernardino
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire which caused the deaths of two people in San Bernardino on July 30. The fire erupted at 11:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Holly Vista Boulevard. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find moderate smoke showing from a single story, single family residence, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]
Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police
The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
L.A. Weekly
Hector Serrano Dead after Car Crash near McCall Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
22-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Big-Rig Collision on 215 Freeway. The collision happened shortly before 6:00 a.m., on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard. According to reports, a tire on the big-rig blew out on the 215 Freeway. The truck driver then lost control and veered into another lane.
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
parkerliveonline.com
Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor
Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
L.A. Weekly
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said a red Dodge Charger with three people inside collided with a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]
Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
‘We thought it was an earthquake’: 3 killed in massive pileup in Rialto
Three people were killed and several others were injured in an eight-car crash at a busy intersection in Rialto Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to the Rialto Police Department, three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 120 [Upland, CA]
According to the report, the incident involves several vehicles and an overturned big rig with multiple people involved . Furthermore, one of the five patients who needed medical attention succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. Meanwhile, the identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of...
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says
An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Heartbreaking': 81-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery
An 81-year-old woman was found dead in what authorities said appears to be a home invasion robbery in Woodland Hills. The woman has been identified by police as 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim. Detectives believe she was killed in a home invasion and robbery, but also said there were signs of a small fire inside the home.
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
