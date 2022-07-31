Vikings Justin Jefferson Claims Rams’ Cooper Kupp is ‘Behind’ Him

www.kansas.com
Sean McVay sends message to Odell Beckham Jr. on reuniting with Rams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned this offseason as he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl versus the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Los Angeles Rams began their training camp festivities this past week, Sean McVay continues to express that the Rams would love to have Beckham back in 2022.
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
NFL
Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'
New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker has generated rave reviews through the first four days of training camp. Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in the spring, Parker has used his 6-foot-3 frame and contested-catch acumen to shine, particularly in red-zone work. "Big body, can make a lot...
Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
ESPN Picks GOATs: Was Aaron Rodgers or Tony Gonzalez Selected?
Former Cal stars should be candidates at their respective positions, but is either the best ever?
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Rams Wide Receiver Scheduled To Have Surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is headed toward another knee operation. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Monday that Jefferson will undergo his second knee surgery Tuesday. McVay set the timetable at "a few weeks" and is unsure if the 26-year-old will start the season.
Aaron Donald's future with Rams hinges on Sean McVay?
That provided more clarity on Donald’s immediate playing future – something which was in question especially after the Rams won the Super Bowl, and has been speculated on in conjunction with that of head coach Sean McVay. Recent comments from the d-lineman confirm that their football fates are in fact intertwined.
Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson Limits Practice, Seeks New Contract
The Saints defensive back limits practice sessions and seeks a new contract.
NFL drops hammer on Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady, plus Deshaun Watson could face longer suspension
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been a big day in my house and that's because my 2-year-old just headed off to her first day of school. I haven't gotten any calls yet from the school so I'm assuming that things are going well. The two of us had Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and that's what I'll be using as energy to power my way through today's newsletter.
F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton Is Now a Part-Owner of the Denver Broncos
Click here to read the full article. Lewis Hamilton is ready to give another sport a try. The seven-time Formula One champion isn’t walking away from racing just yet, but he has joined the group that’s about to take over the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN. The sale of the NFL franchise is set to be finalized later this month, at which point Hamilton will become a part-owner of the team. On Tuesday, the ownership group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, announced that Hamilton had joined up as an investor. In June, Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, her...
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season. “Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”
Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Thoughts On Dolphins Tom Brady Tampering
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick delivered a classic response regarding his thoughts on the sanctions placed on the Miami Dolphins for tamping with ex-Pats quarterback Tom Brady.
Patriots CB Marcus Jones emerging as early favorite for punt returner
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones could be in line to start at the punt returner position. Jones does have experience in this area, and quality experience at that. He had success for Houston as a kick and punt returner throughout his time with the Cougars. The 2021 season...
Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady during his Patriots and Bucs tenures
The Miami Dolphins were guilty of tampering in an attempt to add quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions and while Brady was on multiple different teams over a four-year span, according to an NFL investigation. The Dolphins will lose a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick and Dolphins...
Cooper Kupp’s fancy footwork at Rams training camp shows why he’s so hard to defend
Cooper Kupp had exactly one season with more than 1,000 yards receiving under his belt when he came to Los Angeles Rams training camp last year. He then proceeded to put up perhaps the greatest year by a wide receiver in league history: Kupp set an NFL record with 1,947 yards receiving during the regular season, and set another record with 33 catches in the playoffs as the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI. Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after catching the game-winning touchdown on LA’s final drive.
