Kingdom City will not participate in backpack giveaway event Sunday afternoon

Jeff City’s ‘Last Flight’ brew coming to Columbia
First-cousins Mark and Jared Cowley got to know each other even better sharing an office at the family business in Jefferson City. They’d realized for some time that sooner-or-later they would have to find new jobs. After many hours of conversation and planning, they decided take Jared’s love and talent for brewing beer and combine it with Mark’s business experience and acumen. The result was Last Flight Brewing Company which opened in March of 2021 in Jefferson City.
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Primary elections today are including a special election for the Columbia City Council Third Ward seat after a historic tie in April. The post Special election for Columbia City Council Ward Three to break tie appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist’s condition upgraded after crash at well-known Jefferson City curve
UPDATE: MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that 20-year-old Erich Butler has been upgraded to fair condition at University Hospital in Columbia. A Columbia motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a weekend crash on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 20-year-old Erich...
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: Moniteau County picks prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The second run of the race for Third Ward on the Columbia City Council remained tight Tuesday with two-thirds of precincts reporting. Incumbent Karl Skala had 816 votes to 838 for challenger Roy Lovelady. The two tied on the April ballot, and Tuesday's special election was meant to settle the race.
Callaway County's presiding commissioner fended off a challenge from within his own party Tuesday. Gary Jungermann narrowly defeated Dustin Craighead in the Republican primary. No other parties fielded candidates for Callaway County presiding commissioner. In the highest-profile race on the ballot, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt dominated Callaway County's Republican...
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
(AUDIO): REDI minority business coordinator Ray Hall appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO RoundTable”
Columbia native Ray Hall is the new minority business coordinator for Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). Mr. Hall graduated from Columbia’s Hickman high school and and describes himself as a true son. He joined guest host Jay Sparks Saturday morning for the hour on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” to discuss his new position, the role he serves and economic development issues. Mr. Hall tells listeners he’s there to coach residents through their entrepreneurship journey. He also emphasizes that he’s interested in hearing your business idea or plan, even if it’s on a napkin:
Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site
Two men that allegedly stole $80,000 worth of tools and other items from the Missouri River Bridge Construction site on June 1 are now in the custody of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office. The post Suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $80,000 worth of tools from Rocheport Bridge construction site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
Driver hurt after train hits tanker in Mexico
A Belleville, Illinois, man was hurt after a slow-moving train hit a semi-truck tanker in Mexico over the weekend. The post Driver hurt after train hits tanker in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
