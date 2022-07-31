'Everything Was Winning With Him': Former Rockets Coach Mourns Loss of NBA Legend Bill Russell

Members of the Houston Rockets family mourn the loss of basketball icon Bill Russell, who passed away on Sunday at age 88.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets, along with the entire basketball world, are mourning the loss of NBA Hall-of-Famer Bill Russell. The family of Russell announced Sunday afternoon that the basketball legend died peacefully at the age of 88.

Russell is widely considered as one of the greatest players in league history as an 11-time champion with the Boston Celtics.

Former Rockets coach Don Chaney took a moment to remember Russell when speaking to Fox 26 Houston . Chaney played three seasons with Russell after joining the Celtics following the 1968 NBA Draft.

"My fondest memory is how competitive he was," Chaney said. "Everything was winning with him. I always admired him. I do not know what he saw in me, but he put me under his wing and made sure I was guided the correct way as a rookie."

Russell dominated the league after the Celtics acquired his draft rights from the St. Louis Hawks during the 1956 NBA Draft. He was the No. 2 pick of his draft class and gave his opponents problems for the next 13 seasons.

He possessed a winning record against each team he played against throughout his career, and the Rockets experienced what made Russell a consensus top-10 player of all-time.

Russell played a dozen games where he went 11-1 against the then-San Diego Rockets and averaged 12.8 points and 17.3 rebounds. His best game against the Rockets came on Dec. 20, 1967, in a Celtics' 10-point road victory. Russell led Boston to a 126-116 win with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Russell led the Celtics to seven wins over the Rockets to close out the 1967-68 regular season. He finished the 1968 campaign by winning his 10th championship title after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 during the NBA Finals.

Other noteworthy members of the Rockets organization who illustrated their respect for the falling icon are Eric Gordon , Robert Horry and Chris Paul .

