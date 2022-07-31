ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Nichelle Nichols through the years

 2 days ago
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Us Weekly

Costars Reunited Through the Years

Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
thecomeback.com

Tributes pour in for Nichelle Nichols, known for “Star Trek” and more

This weekend saw the passing of Nichelle Nichols at 89. Nichols, a famed actor, singer, and dancer, was most known for her portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and its six movie sequels from 1966-91, but she also held some other notable acting roles over the years, released two albums, and volunteered her time on a special project with NASA to recruit more women and minorities for the space program. Nichols’ passing, which was announced Sunday by her family, drew a ton of tributes, including many from other film and TV stars:
Decider.com

Nichelle Nichols, ‘Star Trek’ Trailblazer Lt. Uhura, Dead At 89

Nichelle Nichols, the stunning actress who boldly went where no one had gone before as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, has died. The 89-year-old legend’s death was confirmed by her son, Kyle Johnson, who was in charge of the conservatorship she entered in after being diagnosed with dementia during the last years of her life; Nichols reportedly passed from natural causes.
Astronomy.com

Nichelle Nichols, trailblazer for gender, race, and space, dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, who passed away July 30 at the age of 89, was well known for her role in Star Trek: The Original Series as Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first recurring major television roles played by a Black woman. But long after the series’ short, three-year run, Nichols continued to influence others to pursue careers in physics and astronomy.
