Photos: Nichelle Nichols through the years

www.wsoctv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Pays Powerful Tribute to Late Actress Nichelle Nichols
Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of The View, paused Monday to honor the celebrities who died this weekend. There were several, including NBA legend Bill Russell and comedic actress Pat Carroll. But Goldberg, who is a huge sci-fi fan, took longer to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols, who played the iconic Lt....
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Nichelle Nichols, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At 89
The actor made history for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Lynda Carter, George Takei, Kate Mulgrew and Other Stars Honor Nichelle Nichols After Her Death
Various Hollywood stars are grieving the loss of industry trailblazer Nichelle Nichols after her death at age 89. On Sunday, Nichols' talent manager Gilbert Bell confirmed to Variety she died in Silver City, New Mexico. Her son Kyle Johnson also posted a statement via Facebook to announce the news. "Last...
Nichelle Nichols Said Martin Luther King Jr. Saved Her From Leaving ‘Star Trek’ Early
Actress, singer, and dancer Nichelle Nichols died at age 89 on July 30, 2022. She was best known for her role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on Star Trek. During her time playing the communications officer, Nichelle broke barriers as a Black woman in prime time. She also paved the way for several real-life Black astronauts, like Mae Jemison in 1992, to go into space.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Tributes pour in for Nichelle Nichols, known for “Star Trek” and more
This weekend saw the passing of Nichelle Nichols at 89. Nichols, a famed actor, singer, and dancer, was most known for her portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and its six movie sequels from 1966-91, but she also held some other notable acting roles over the years, released two albums, and volunteered her time on a special project with NASA to recruit more women and minorities for the space program. Nichols’ passing, which was announced Sunday by her family, drew a ton of tributes, including many from other film and TV stars:
Nichelle Nichols, ‘Star Trek’ Trailblazer Lt. Uhura, Dead At 89
Nichelle Nichols, the stunning actress who boldly went where no one had gone before as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, has died. The 89-year-old legend’s death was confirmed by her son, Kyle Johnson, who was in charge of the conservatorship she entered in after being diagnosed with dementia during the last years of her life; Nichols reportedly passed from natural causes.
Astronomy.com
Nichelle Nichols, trailblazer for gender, race, and space, dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who passed away July 30 at the age of 89, was well known for her role in Star Trek: The Original Series as Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first recurring major television roles played by a Black woman. But long after the series’ short, three-year run, Nichols continued to influence others to pursue careers in physics and astronomy.
insideedition.com
Inside Edition's Day Spent With Nichelle Nichols Before the Trailblazer Really Went to Space
Tributes continue to pour in for Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actress who died from natural causes over the weekend at the age of 89. Known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek” and its film sequels, Nichols got her start as a nightclub singer, and on one special day, the trailblazer serenaded Inside Edition.
Comments / 0