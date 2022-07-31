Scattered rain and storms Monday before drier trend sets up.

Read on www.wvlt.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
Scattered rain and storms this afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and a few spots of rain, another wave of showers and storms will be likely as we move into the afternoon. Otherwise, just expect a partly sunny and hot day again. Join...
wvlt.tv
Some downpours and storms developing at times the next several days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are still cranked up, which actually helps to create downpours and storms. We’ll see scattered storms the next several afternoons and evenings, before a line of rain and storms move in next week, and then we’ll see clearing behind it.
wvlt.tv
More rain chances every day in the upcoming week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Some of these are going to cause flooding, near Knoxville. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. We are still...
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency. Dr. William Schaffner said Tennesseans should be knowledgeable about monkeypox but not worried. Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man reportedly told officers he intentionally...
wvlt.tv
Ben Cathey's forecast
A suspect is accused of crashing into and firing shots into a North Knoxville business. State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Overturned truck closes Jones Cove Road
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A section of Jones Cove Road was closed Friday after a truck overturned down an embankment, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The road also known as State Route 339 is closed from White Road to Russell Hollow Road as crews continue to make efforts to recover the truck, which reportedly crashed at 9:50 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
wvlt.tv
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
wvlt.tv
One Summit Towers elevator back up after fourth outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, saw elevator issues for the fourth time in less than seven months, Knoxville Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News Wednesday. Wilbanks said that both elevators were not functioning as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. He added that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Ben Joyce joins Double-A Trash Pandas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well that didn’t take long! Former Tennessee flame thrower Ben Joyce has been promoted to AA ball. A third round selection by the Angels, Joyce is now a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. We could see him play in Kodak as the Pandas return to Smokies Stadium on August 23.
Knoxville student found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Search underway in the Smokies for Knoxville student Bryce Evans, reported missing on Monday while on his way to an internship in North Carolina.
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
Gatlinburg Guests Pet Black Bear, Flee Hotel: PHOTOS
A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail. Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.
wvlt.tv
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
wvlt.tv
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
wvlt.tv
Catch up Quick
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according...
Comments / 0