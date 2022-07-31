Scattered rain and storms Monday before drier trend sets up.

A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail. Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO