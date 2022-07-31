Sarina Wiegman wins consecutive Euro titles with two different countries

www.90min.com
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
West Ham learn potential Europa Conference League play-off opposition
West Ham United will face either Danish side Viborg or Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Lucy Bronze calls for England to travel the country for post-Euro 2022 games
Lucy Bronze wants England to play games in various cities in the north to take women's football to more fans after successful Euro 2022.
Brentford 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Brentford season preview for the 2022/23 season, including how to watch them on TV, summer transfers, prediction and more.
Beth Mead wins Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament
Beth Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 to win both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament.
England's Euro 2022 victory over Germany through the eyes of the players
Ella Toone, Jill Scott, Mary Earps, Rachel Daly, Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Leah Williamson relive England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final.
How Twitter reacted to England beating Germany in Euro 2022 final
Twitter reaction as England beat Germany in historic Euro 2022 final.
What England's Euro 2022 win means for the future of football
What does England's Euro 2022 victory mean for the future of women's football?
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
England to play the USWNT at Wembley in October friendly
Fresh from their Euro 2022 triumph, the FA have announced that England will play world champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley in October.
BBC
England win Euro 2022: Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Lionesses on win
The Queen has congratulated England on winning Euro 2022. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly. It is the nation's first major senior tournament success since the 1966 men's World Cup. "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go...
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton joins Blackburn on loan
Young Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has joined Championship club Blackburn Rovers on loan.
Premier League captains discussing whether to continue taking knee
Premier League captains are in discussions about whether players should continue to take the knee in an anti-racism gesture ahead of the new season.
Folarin Balogun completes season-long loan to Stade Reims
Folarin Balogun has left Arsenal on a season-long loan to Stade Reims.
Diogo Jota signs new long-term Liverpool contract
Portugal international Diogo Jota has signed a new contract with Liverpool.
Leah Williamson wants England's Euro 2022 legacy to create 'change in society'
England captain Leah Williamson believes that the legacy of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 win will help create 'a change in society'.
FOX Sports
Messi, Neymar score in 4-0 win as PSG wins Champions Trophy
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champion Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winner Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass...
