Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church

Community-Police Relations Foundation donations to Friends of Karen in Westchester
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local families in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 families a year...
Red Cross Blood Drive on August 10 at the Congregational Church of Brookfield
Brookfield Lions Club will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Congregational Church of Brookfield (160 Whisconier Road) on August 10 from 1:30 to 6:30 pm. For additional information, click HERE.
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Jefferson Guthrie Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jefferson Guthrie...
Lieutenant Governor Promotes Summer Museum Program at Greenwich Historical Society
CT Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Greenwich Historical Society to promote the Summer at the Museum Program and the valuable learning opportunities it offers children who can visit museums in the state with an adult for free. CT State Representative Steve Meskers, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, Town of Greenwich...
Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Back-To-School Donations
Through August 31, 2022, Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury will welcome donations for their annual Back-to-School “Swap and Shop” of school uniform tops and bottoms, school supplies, and accessories, that will be distributed free or at low costs to low-income children of all ages throughout Greater Waterbury. Photographed during the 2021 Acts 4 Ministry Back-to-School event was Brianna Hernandez, then aged 9, reading while her family members shopped for school clothes and supplies.
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT has recently graduated from Champlain College
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waters was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Innovation.
Darien Chamber celebrates Grand Opening of La Taqueria with Ribbon Cutting, tacos and tequila on August 17
La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. Darien Chamber invites you to join Chef Dennis Lake and La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila for their Darien location Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on August 17 from 5 to 8 pm at 1077 Boston Post Road. Come enjoy Tacos...
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!
Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
Westport Human Services Seeks Community Support for Children's Back-to-School and Afterschool Needs
Human Services Family Program Coordinator Annette D'Augelli announced today that the Department is seeking community support for children's back-to-school and afterschool needs. Ms. D'Augelli said, "Westport's Annual Back-to-School Program offers crucial assistance to local families who lack the financial means to purchase back-to-school supplies and access reliable afterschool childcare for...
United Way Announces Community Innovation Grants for 17 Partners
Fairfield County, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced investments in 17 community partners to increase equity and opportunity in three impact areas: health, education, and financial stability. Awards were made to organizations serving each of the12 towns in the United Way service area, and each ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 (list below).
Junior Golf Hub's Northern Junior Championship Continues Today at Great River Golf Club
Day one of the 20th Northern Junior Championship presented by Junior Golf Hub concluded on Tuesday afternoon at Great River Golf Club, with firm conditions and a warm summer breeze providing an extra challenge for this elite field of competitors. The 36-hole stroke play championship is being contested August 2-3 and features players from a record 30 different states, provinces and countries.
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Appoints Blaize Levitan Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the...
Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore
In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department
The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
Cooling Centers Open in Westport, OEM Heat Advisory
In light of the heat wave and high temperatures in our area this week, the Westport Office of Emergency Management advises residents to use caution when going outdoors. “I’m worried people are not going to get the help they need. The anticipation of several days of hot and humid 90+ degree weather should not be taken lightly,” Deputy Chief Nick Marsan said. “Extreme heat is dangerous and can exacerbate underlying health conditions, and even lead to death. Knock on your neighbor’s door if they are elderly or vulnerable and ask them if they need help.”
