ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailea, HI

Multi-Grammy winner Kalani Peʻa performs at relaunched Shops at Wailea concert series

mauinow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mauinow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending July 31, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 31, 2022. May they rest in peace. Evangeline “Lynda” Leilani Deguilmo – 77 years old, transitioned to heaven on July 12, 2022, in Kahului, Maui, under the incredible loving care of her private caregiver whom she loved as her own daughter, Ellen Cruz.
KAHULUI, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
City
Hilo, HI
City
Wailea, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
HAWAII STATE
hieshowcase.com

My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism

There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KAHULUI, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Peʻa
The Associated Press

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option

Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Japanese cuisine coming to Honolulu with new concepts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three new restaurant concepts under the JINYA brand — JINYA Ramen Bar, Robata JINYA and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge — are coming to Hawaii for the first time. In August, the three-part restaurant and bar concept will join Ward Village in the former...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Grammy Awards#Concert#Soul#The Shops At Wailea#Hawaiian
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
PAIA, HI
Courthouse News Service

Foul fowl: Hawaii locals overwhelmed by wild chickens

HONOLULU (CN) — Although many destinations have their share of distinctive animals, Hawaii boasts a particularly unique range of creatures that call the islands home. For all its incredible biodiversity, however, Hawaii has instead become dominated not by the gentle Hawaiian sea turtles or the adorable Hawaiian monk seals it is known for — but by a growing population of chickens.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
KITV.com

Lex Brodie's to close one of its Oahu locations Friday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Co., one of the largest and most well-known companies of its kind in Hawaii, is closing one of its locations on Friday, a company official confirmed to KITV4. The 100% employee-owned company, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, will be...
HAWAII STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy