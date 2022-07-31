Multi-Grammy winner Kalani Peʻa performs at relaunched Shops at Wailea concert series

mauinow.com
mauinow.com
New children’s book showcases beautiful places families love to visit on Maui
In November 2021, Traci Robello, the Early Literacy Coordinator for Maui Family Support Services, contacted Waikapu Publishing Company owners Jenny Coon and Nicki Barsamian with a proposal to create a new children’s book using grant funding. The result is Huaka‘i o Maui: An Island Guidebook for Families. The...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending July 31, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 31, 2022. May they rest in peace. Evangeline “Lynda” Leilani Deguilmo – 77 years old, transitioned to heaven on July 12, 2022, in Kahului, Maui, under the incredible loving care of her private caregiver whom she loved as her own daughter, Ellen Cruz.
Divers remove 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from a single Hawaiian reef
This open-ocean coral reef is known as Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, which translates to "island of the shark god," and harbors 37 coral species. It's located over 800 miles from Honolulu.
KITV.com
Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mrs. Philippines World Pageant takes place this Saturday, July 30, right here on Oahu. Before the competition, the contestants stopped by the State Capitol on Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option
Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
Japanese cuisine coming to Honolulu with new concepts
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three new restaurant concepts under the JINYA brand — JINYA Ramen Bar, Robata JINYA and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge — are coming to Hawaii for the first time. In August, the three-part restaurant and bar concept will join Ward Village in the former...
Maui estimated to have 40,000+ free-roaming cats
Maui Humane Society is trying to crack down on free-roaming cats by announcing plans to implement an island-wide "Community Cat Count" they plan to start in August.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
mauinow.com
Volcano Watch: Hualālai’s Wahapele eruption: cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows
While our attention is generally drawn to the Island of Hawai‘i’s most active volcanoes, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, it is also important to keep watch on the Island of Hawai‘i’s third-most active volcano, Hualālai, which underlies the most populated areas of Kailua-Kona and the central Kona coast.
Courthouse News Service
Foul fowl: Hawaii locals overwhelmed by wild chickens
HONOLULU (CN) — Although many destinations have their share of distinctive animals, Hawaii boasts a particularly unique range of creatures that call the islands home. For all its incredible biodiversity, however, Hawaii has instead become dominated not by the gentle Hawaiian sea turtles or the adorable Hawaiian monk seals it is known for — but by a growing population of chickens.
KITV.com
Murder trial of Bernard Brown begins on Maui after Moreira "Mo" Monsalve went missing in 2014
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- The high profile murder trial of Bernard Brown began August 1 on Maui. Brown is accused of killing Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, who had gone missing on January 12, 2014. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Bernard Brown’s home in...
KITV.com
Lex Brodie's to close one of its Oahu locations Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Co., one of the largest and most well-known companies of its kind in Hawaii, is closing one of its locations on Friday, a company official confirmed to KITV4. The 100% employee-owned company, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, will be...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th
One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Property manager recounts call with man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial continues Tuesday for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend more than eight years ago on Maui. The jury heard opening statements on Monday. Bernard Brown pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve. The mother of three was last seen...
