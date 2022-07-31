Remembering NBA legend Bill Russell

(KRON) — After Bay Area legend Bill Russell’s loved ones announced his passing on Sunday, various people and organizations shared tributes to Russell and his life. Check out some of the highlights below.

Russell attended McClymonds High School in Oakland, and made a name for himself on the basketball court even then.

Bill Russell was not only an NBA legend, he was a McClymonds High School legend. From his time here leading the Warriors on the basketball court and in the classroom, to more recent times when he would come back to visit his alma mater and share his wisdom with our current students, he was always the personification of class, dignity, and inspiration. The McClymonds family mourns the loss of Bill Russell, and sends our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. McClymonds High School Principal, Jeffrey Taylor

Russell led the University of San Francisco Men’s basketball team to back to back NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956.

Former President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Russell in 2010 for his accomplishments in the civil rights movement as well as for his basketball legacy.

Russell was a part of 9 NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics starting in 1958. He then became the team’s coach in 1966, making him the first Black head coach in NBA history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.