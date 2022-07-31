Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

www.ozarksfirst.com
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model...
Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking ‘Star Trek’ actor, dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the groundbreaking actor who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, has died. Nichols’ death was confirmed on Sunday by her son, Kyle Johnson, on her website. Johnson said his mother died of natural causes. “Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies...
'Star Trek' alums, more react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, and paved the way not just for future television actors of color but astronauts as well. Tributes from fellow actors poured in on social media Sunday. Her “Star Trek” co-star George Takei said he would have more to say soon but that his heart is heavy. Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura on the current “Star Trek”...
Nichelle Nichols: George Takei and Lynda Carter lead tributes to ‘trailblazing’ Star Trek actor
George Takei has led the tributes to “trailblazing” Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday (30 July). She was 89. Nichols was best known for her role as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966-69.Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram on Sunday (31 July). “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
