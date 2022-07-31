Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian traffic collision

www.thv11.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Little Rock pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Geyer Springs Road, taking the life of a pedestrian. According to reports, the incident happened on the 5900 block of Geyer Springs around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision happened as 55-year-old Aric Turner was fatally struck by a vehicle.
LRPD: Woman dead after hit and run in west Little Rock
Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.
Little Rock police ID man killed Monday on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police have identified a man killed Monday morning on Whispering Pines Drive.
Investigation underway after pedestrian was killed in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday. According to reports, an adult male was hit by a vehicle in front of the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs shortly after 1:00 p.m. The man was reportedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
KATV
LRPD investigating Monday night shooting at Kroger; female victim in stable condition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Monday night shooting incident that left one woman in critical condition. According to authorities, police responded to reports of the incident at Kroger on Geyer Springs Road at around 7:49 p.m. 20-year-old William McDowell was arrested and charged with...
Police: Woman dead after being beaten up in Little Rock Heights area, person of interest arrested
Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department. The woman was found on the ground suffering from multiple injuries in the westbound lane at 11301 Financial Center Parkway around 10:30 p.m. She was pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Woman, minor dead after crash in Hot Spring County, troopers say
A crash in Hot Spring County on Sunday afternoon left an 80-year-old woman and a minor dead, troopers said. A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states Rebecca Welday of Pearcy and a passenger, an unidentified minor, died after the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. They were traveling north...
Arrest made in Tuesday deadly shooting at Wrightsville apartment
Pulaski County deputies have made an arrest after an early Tuesday morning deadly shooting.
Little Rock police: Man found dead after shooting in southwest part of the city
Little Rock police said one person was found dead Monday morning in the southwest part of the city.
LRPD investigating Monday afternoon shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigates overnight homicide
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. — Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a shooting call at the Wrightsville Manor Apartments on Highway 365 S. When the deputies arrived they found 63-year-old Raymond Pippins lying on the ground dead from what looked...
Police: Man found dead inside of home, investigation underway
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South. According to reports, authorities found a man dead inside of a home following a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. Police said that...
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
LRPD investigating two homicides Monday just hours apart
Little Rock Police are investigating two homicides Monday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 2, 2022
600 block of W. First St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less, and first-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of S. Columbus St., failure to comply with a court order. 500 block of S. Wood St., first-degree criminal mischief. A window had been struck by an object and had...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia woman hurt in crash that kills 2
Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 7 near Bismarck. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Rebecca Welday and an unnamed juvenile died July 31 in a two-car accident that happened at about 2:40 p.m. on state Highway 7 near the intersection of Edgewood Drive.
Vandalism becomes growing problem for North Little Rock community club
Vandalism is a problem the Indian Hills Community Club in North Little Rock says is happening repeatedly, putting them financially between a rock and hard place.
ARDOT: North Little Rock interstate construction to cause lane closures on I-40
As work continues on the Interstate 30 Crossing project, Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will soon have lane closures.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0