ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hailey Bieber Wears Sexy White Mini Skirt In NYC

By Aimée Lutkin
seventeen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.seventeen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DogTime

Lady Gaga’s Former Dog Walker Gives Emotional Testimony During Assailant’s Hearing

Lady Gaga’s former dog walker, who was shot in a violent attempt to steal the megastar’s three French Bulldogs last year, gave an emotional testimony during a hearing for one of the five people involved in the incident, as reported by Rolling Stone. In his speech, Ryan Fischer detailed his critical injuries, including a collapsed lung, […] The post Lady Gaga’s Former Dog Walker Gives Emotional Testimony During Assailant’s Hearing appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TIME

Here's Why Fans Are Outraged Netflix Cancelled First Kill

Netflix has cancelled the supernatural teen drama series First Kill—an unabashedly campy show that follows star-crossed lovers Juliette (a teenage vampire) and Calliope (a teenage monster hunter) and fully leans into its Romeo and Juliet-esque extravagance—less than two months since it premiered on June 10. The cancellation, reported by Deadline on Tuesday, prompted immediate outcry from fans. First Kill, while not a critical hit, found a large audience among people who tuned in for a queer vampire storyline that centered Black characters. So why was it cancelled after just one season—and why is the internet up in arms about it? Deadline, citing unnamed sources, reported that Netflix cancelled the fan favorite after one season because it “did not have the staying power of most Netflix hits.” Historically, viewership to cost ratio has driven Netflix’s decisions about cancellation versus renewal. First Kill picked up a sizable fan base: although Netflix doesn’t share many of its metrics, First Kill was in its global Top 10 TV list for three weeks, racking up 97.66 million hours watched in that time alone.
TV SERIES
digg.com

Here Are Some Facts About Coney Island You Did Not Know

The "people's playground" has been around for so long, yet there are still lots to discover about the history of this famous Brooklyn landmark/neighborhood. Nobody actually knows how Coney Island got its name, but there are some theories as to its Dutch origins. The Elephantine Colossus Hotel near Coney Island...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber

Comments / 0

Community Policy