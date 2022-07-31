Hailey Bieber Wears Sexy White Mini Skirt In NYC

www.seventeen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Filming in NJ: AMC’s The Walking Dead Spin-Off Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean MorganMorristown MinuteEast Rutherford, NJ
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Bloody Elbow
Video: BJJ black belt takes down guy accused of sucker punching construction workers in NYC
Last week, on the streets of New York City, a couple of construction workers were allegedly sucker punched. Ro Malabanan said he witnessed those attacks and decided to do something about it. Malabanan, a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, posted footage of what went down to his Instagram. The...
Lady Gaga’s Former Dog Walker Gives Emotional Testimony During Assailant’s Hearing
Lady Gaga’s former dog walker, who was shot in a violent attempt to steal the megastar’s three French Bulldogs last year, gave an emotional testimony during a hearing for one of the five people involved in the incident, as reported by Rolling Stone. In his speech, Ryan Fischer detailed his critical injuries, including a collapsed lung, […] The post Lady Gaga’s Former Dog Walker Gives Emotional Testimony During Assailant’s Hearing appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
womansday.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Caught Having the Cutest PDA Moment in NYC
This content is imported from instagram.
People Are Sharing The Most Surprisingly Dark Moments They Remember From Kids TV Shows And Movies
The Willy Wonka boat scene is peak horror filmmaking.
Here's Why Fans Are Outraged Netflix Cancelled First Kill
Netflix has cancelled the supernatural teen drama series First Kill—an unabashedly campy show that follows star-crossed lovers Juliette (a teenage vampire) and Calliope (a teenage monster hunter) and fully leans into its Romeo and Juliet-esque extravagance—less than two months since it premiered on June 10. The cancellation, reported by Deadline on Tuesday, prompted immediate outcry from fans. First Kill, while not a critical hit, found a large audience among people who tuned in for a queer vampire storyline that centered Black characters. So why was it cancelled after just one season—and why is the internet up in arms about it? Deadline, citing unnamed sources, reported that Netflix cancelled the fan favorite after one season because it “did not have the staying power of most Netflix hits.” Historically, viewership to cost ratio has driven Netflix’s decisions about cancellation versus renewal. First Kill picked up a sizable fan base: although Netflix doesn’t share many of its metrics, First Kill was in its global Top 10 TV list for three weeks, racking up 97.66 million hours watched in that time alone.
digg.com
Here Are Some Facts About Coney Island You Did Not Know
The "people's playground" has been around for so long, yet there are still lots to discover about the history of this famous Brooklyn landmark/neighborhood. Nobody actually knows how Coney Island got its name, but there are some theories as to its Dutch origins. The Elephantine Colossus Hotel near Coney Island...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bad Bunny Makes It the Best Summer Ever by Performing at Yankee Stadium
Following the release of his most recent album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny is "going different," as noted by Drake on Wednesday. With over 10.3 billion listens, Bad Bunny shattered his record for the most significant charting year for any artist in Spotify history, according to Chart Data.
