Billie Eilish Is All In Black From Hair to Blazer at Hollywood Bowl Performance

www.elle.com
odismei
19h ago
Billie needs a therapist and possible medication because just her image screams mentally unstable & her music helps validate that 🙄 You can tell this generation is messed up when they idolize messed up people
Reply
3
o lord
1d ago
does she own a mirror? somebody get her a mirror
Reply
12
Related
Elle
Megan Fox Casually Showcases Her Abs in a Lime Green Jacquemus Crop Top and Matching Pants
Megan Fox embraced summer neons and ab-baring ensembles yesterday when she was photographed out in Los Angeles, casually strolling in a Jacquemus lime green crop top and matching pants set, as one does. The actress wore her dark hair styled down and straight and accessorized with a bag in a lighter shade of green.
wmagazine.com
Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid Match in Oversized Jeans Following Balenciaga Show
Per usual, Demna gave us quite a bit to talk about at Balenciaga’s show on Wednesday, the creative director’s second go at couture. The most exciting inclusion, however, was arguably Nicole Kidman, who shocked the world with her runway debut at the couture show in a silver one-shoulder wrap dress, her husband Keith Urban supporting her from the front row.
Sabrina Carpenter Leaves Fans Speechless In A Slinky Black Dress On The Cover Of Her New Album—She's Showing So Much Skin!
Sabrina Carpenter finally dropped the artwork for her highly-anticipated new album “Emails I Can’t Send” on Instagram on June 30th – and we don’t think we, or her fans, were prepared for how sexy the cover image would be!. For the daring cover picture, the...
Vogue
Crop Tops, Doc Martens And Miniskirts? This Is A Whole New Natalie Portman
At 41 and with a string of Hollywood films under her belt – not to mention an Oscar, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA – Natalie Portman knows how to dress for the spotlight. Frothy gowns were once her go-to, but recently, the mother of two has orchestrated something of a style reboot. Currently promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman has brought a fresh, youthful energy to her appearances – crop tops and Doc Martens included.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!
Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
Fans Are Dropping So Many Comments After Seeing Jennifer Garner Makeup-Free On Instagram: 'So Beautiful And Natural'
Jennifer Garner just posted a video of herself makeup-free and she looks amazing!. In a recent Instagram post, the 50-year-old actress shared what it was like getting ready with her glam team for her upcoming thriller television miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. As seen in the video, the 13 Going On 30 star showed her followers what goes down in the hair and makeup trailer, and even featured some of her go-to hair products by Virtue Labs. Fun fact: Garner’s favorite morning drink is black coffee! She had two cups in total while getting all dolled up.
Suri Cruise makes her singing debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’
When looking for musical talent for her new film, Katie Holmes had to look no further than her house. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, performs a cover of “Blue Moon”, which plays on the film’s opening credits. RELATED: Katie Holmes shares her favorite moments on set directing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response
Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
Demi Moore And Her New Boyfriend Just Made Their Relationship Insta-Official—Congrats!
Demi Moore is officially off-the-market and seems happier than ever with boyfriend, chef Daniel Humm! The Indecent Proposal icon, 59, just shared a relationship update in a cute post for her 2.9 million followers— a sweet date pic of her with Humm and her dog Pilaf altogether at the 2022 French Open finals.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo
Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather
Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
People
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
Reese Witherspoon Marked 'Sweet Hubby’ Jim Toth’s Birthday With a Rare Series of Couple Photos
Click here to read the full article. It’s a big day in Reese Witherspoon’s household as she marked her husband Jim Toth’s 52nd birthday. The talent agent keeps largely out of the spotlight, so it was fun to see new snapshots of the loving couple on her Instagram account. The 46-year-old Oscar winner made a carousel of rare personal photos, including ones that included their nine-year-old son Tennessee James (older siblings Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, are from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe). The couple looks so happy together in black sunglasses as they smile broadly at the camera —...
Bonjour! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Tags Along With Mom, Ben Affleck for Paris Dinner
Bonsoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz absolutely slayed in a graphic tee and black high-waisted pants while on a French dinner with their mom, Ben Affleck and his daughters, Seraphina and Violet. The blended family stepped out of a car and walked toward the restaurant Manko on Friday,...
Comments / 13