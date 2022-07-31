ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Awkward Or Controversial Celebrity Moments From This Week

By Ryan Schocket
If you're like me, you consume a lot of celeb news that involves celebs being awkward, controversial, or both.

Fox

Well, welcome to a new BuzzFeed series, where I brief you on all the times celebs did just that each week. Let's get into it:

1. Shakira made headlines this week after she was accused of tax fraud, which could land her in prison for eight years:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uk90T_0gzk1Qgi00

Shakira's team said the singer “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer." Full story here .

Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

2. JoJo Siwa made a TikTok and called Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity" she's met:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpYCa_0gzk1Qgi00

The TikTok callout spawned countless headlines. Full story here .

@itsjojosiwa / Via tiktok.com

3. Then, Candace explained on Instagram that they talked on the phone and JoJo said it all started when Candace said no to taking a picture with her:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qjQT_0gzk1Qgi00

"[JoJo] actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad, and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," Candace said. "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'" Full story here .

@candacecbure / Via Instagram: @candacecbure

4. THEN...Candace's daughter Natasha called out JoJo for the video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471F6u_0gzk1Qgi00

"Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" Natasha said. "This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this." Full story here .

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty

5. Ana de Armas ' new movie Blonde — a film that reimagines the complicated life of Marilyn Monroe — started trending on Twitter and faced backlash for exploitation and depiction of sexual assault:

First trailer for 'BLONDE,' starring Ana de Armas, has been released.

@FilmUpdates 01:03 PM - 28 Jul 2022

6. JoJo caught herself in hot water again after saying she doesn't like the word "lesbian":

girl fck you😭

@prcybcth 09:52 PM - 28 Jul 2022

7. Ben Affleck awkwardly fell asleep on a boat with Jennifer Lopez and created a bunch of meme potential:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uf7Qx_0gzk1Qgi00

The iconic moment happened while the two were on a riverboat in Paris. Full story here .

Frat / Best Image / BACKGRID

8. Will Smith finally addressed the infamous Oscars slap and gave an apology that received mixed reviews:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRjNx_0gzk1Qgi00

"My behavior was unacceptable. And I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," Will said. Full story here .

@willsmith / Via Instagram: @willsmith

9. Sydney Sweeney stirred up slight controversy after she revealed that she can't afford to take six months off because actors aren't paid as well as they used to be, due to streaming:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFXnX_0gzk1Qgi00

"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager," she said. "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.” Full story here .

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

10. A clip of Jamie Lee Curtis dragging Lea Michele to her face began going viral:

JLC was savage for this.

@DannyPellegrino 01:43 AM - 29 Jul 2022

11. Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey faced backlash after she tried to explain the reason for the show's lack of body diversity, chalking it up to contestants' insecurity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcmLK_0gzk1Qgi00

"Their whole life, they've been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we're in, that they're so afraid to be themselves," she said in an interview with Insider. Full story here .

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

12. Kelis shaded Rihanna for copying her style:

Oop! Kelis responds to a fan saying that Rihanna rode the wave created by Kelis. Roomies do you agree? 🤔 (📸: gettyimages )

@TheShadeRoom 03:42 AM - 29 Jul 2022

13. After news hit of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian again, Lamar Odom made some bizarre comments to Page Six about Khloé:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMFrf_0gzk1Qgi00

"Oh, he got caught cheating again?" he said. "And they gonna have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that." Full story here .

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

14. And lastly, Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay posted on Instagram detailing Ne-Yo's infidelity:

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," she wrote. Full story here .

Instagram: @itscrystalsmith

Well, there you have it! Let me know allll your thoughts on these moments in the comments below!

