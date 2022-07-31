14 Awkward Or Controversial Celebrity Moments From This Week

Related
JoJo Siwa's Mom Called Out Candace Cameron Bure And Explained What "Really" Happened
"Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way."
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
19 Celebs Who Are Actually So Much Older Than Their Younger Siblings Than I Thought
Frankie Jonas is actually SO much younger than the rest of the Jonas brothers.
Willow Smith Finally Addressed Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
"I love and accept [my family] for all their humanness."
RELATED PEOPLE
Jamie Foxx Revealed What He Said To Cameron Diaz That Convinced Her To Un-Retire From Acting
"We had to be very innovative in how we, you know, brought her back."
NFL・
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
People Are Sharing The Most Unexpected Dark Moments From Kids TV Shows And Movies, And Yeah, "The Hunchback Of Notre Dame" Was A Lot
The Willy Wonka boat scene is peak horror filmmaking.
Jane Fonda Confessed Her Biggest Plastic Surgery Regret And Why She Stopped Doing It
"I don’t know, if I had it to do over, if I would do it."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body-Shamed On The Set Of "Coyote Ugly" While "Starving" Herself For The Role
"Just the feedback was constantly like, 'You're not beautiful. You're not beautiful.'"
In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman And The Culture, Black And Latinx Fans Are Planning To Wear All White To "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us — for the ancestors."
24 Shocking “Wedding” Stories From People Who Said “I Don’t” At The Altar Or Just Never Showed Up
"The groom had been struggling for a few years, deciding whether to get married or to become a priest. The morning of the wedding, he just didn't show up."
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23 Interesting Facts About "Matilda" That Will Make You Want To Watch The Movie All Over Again
There's nothing like a good book and even greater facts!
16 Memes, Jokes, And Reactions To Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Breaking Up
“Thank U, Next (Kim’s Version)"
Tyler Perry filled with ‘joy’ wishing Meghan Markle happy birthday on social media
Movie mogul Tyler Perry took to his Instagram this week to give Meghan Markle incredibly warm birthday wishes: “I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now”
People Are Sharing The Most Cult-Like Thing That They've Had To Do At Work, And There Should Be A Netflix Documentary About This
"They are currently being investigated by the IRS for questionable business practices, and every former employee I know is watching for updates with a bowl of popcorn."
We Want To Know The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Messed Them Up, And The Stories Are Actually Kinda Funny
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
Here's Everything You Need To Know About The "DC League Of Super-Pets" Cast
It's no surprise why their voices are so familiar.
BuzzFeed
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0