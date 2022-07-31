Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza

This weekend, thousands of concertgoers made their way to the annual Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

The lineup featured big names like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Green Day, and Lil Durk — who, unfortunately, ended up suffering a pretty nasty eye injury after onstage explosives misfired and went off on him.

In video widely shared on social media, Durk could be seen rapping onstage when the explosion went off. He immediately threw his hands up to cover his face while stumbling backwards across the stage.

Despite clearly being hurt from the blast, Stereogum reports that Durk still managed to complete his set.

Later, he gave an update on his condition and shared that the blast had left him with injuries to one of his eyes.

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," Durk wrote on Instagram along with a photo showing a bandage across his right eye. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙"

His accident comes just days after another unfortunate incident where several concertgoers got injured at a Dua Lipa concert in Toronto, after someone allegedly set off fireworks during the show.

The singer said in a subsequent Instagram post that she was "as shocked and confused by the events as [fans were]," and apologized to "anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way."

Get better soon, Durk — and stay safe out there, everyone!