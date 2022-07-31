TCU football stayed consistent with recruiting efforts in landing Cedar Hill linebacker

Why did Cedar Hill standout Kylan Salter become the latest DFW star to pledge to the Horned Frogs last week ?

Because Sonny Dykes and the rest of the staff stayed consistent with their recruiting efforts even when Salter ran into some adversity on the field.

“After my (ACL) injury, TCU was the most consistent with me. They showed me they still believed in me, they never gave up on me. They know the person I am and the character I have that I’m going to keep working hard,” Salter said.

Ranked the No. 620 prospect overall and near the Top 50 in Texas, the 6-1, 210-pound linebacker pledged to the Horned Frogs on Thursday. His commitment pushed TCU to No. 24 nationally.

Dykes had offered Salter when he was at SMU and continued his pursuit of the talented linebacker when he moved across the Metroplex.

That and the rest of the staff Dykes has built was key in Salter’s decision.

“I’m liking the whole coaching staff he’s bringing in. Coach Dykes is a good man, my parents know that and my parents love his family,” Salter said. “I know we’ll have a good connection when I get on campus next summer.”

Salter mentioned defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie and graduate assistant Quin Jones as his main contacts on the Horned Frogs staff. His relationship with Jones was another reason TCU was able to bring him into the fold.

“When I’m around Coach Jones I can be myself. He’s like a big brother when I’m on campus. We play video games, he’ll talk to me about everything. He’s like a big brother to me,” Salter said.

Dykes has put a bigger emphasis on recruiting DFW, especially programs located closer to Dallas and it’s paying off in a big way with a strong class that’s among the best in the Big 12. Salter thinks that approach could leave a special collection of talented with signing day rolls around.

“After visiting (Saturday) I think we can be very special. It’s a whole bunch of commits, a whole bunch of DFW talent and I know DFW has some of the best in state. I know we’ll be straight,” Salter said. “We’ll go up to TCU and make history.”

While he won’t have a chance to build off a stellar junior campaign that saw him produce over 100 tackles, Salter will put his all into rehabbing and preparing to bounce back when he arrives at TCU. He says the fans will have a lot to look forward to when he arrives.

“When I’m there they can expect me to have a lot of energy. I always lift up my teammates, I always encourage them whether we’re winning or losing the game. They can expect a lot of me, especially coming from an ACL surgery. I’m going to come back 100 times stronger,” Salter said.