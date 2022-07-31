Flood Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles north of Dortches, or 16 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Halifax County, including the following locations Enfield, Glenview and Medoc Mountain State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO