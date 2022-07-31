alerts.weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 08:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHEASTERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 800 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Two Creeks, or 11 miles south of Kewaunee, moving east at 55 mph. This storm has had a history of producing wind damage. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Two Creeks, Two Rivers, Mishicot, Larrabee, Francis Creek, Curran, Kellners Corners, Norman and Kewaunee Power Station. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHEASTERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:35:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEELANAU BENZIE...NORTHWESTERN WEXFORD...SOUTHWESTERN GRAND TRAVERSE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 07:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN...SOUTHWESTERN KEWAUNEE AND NORTHERN MANITOWOC COUNTIES At 748 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Denmark, or 11 miles north of Manitowoc, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Manitowoc, Denmark, Two Creeks, Two Rivers, Morrison, Cato, Mishicot, Larrabee, Cooperstown and Reedsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
