Brandi Chastain congratulates Chloe Kelly on her shirt-removing Euro 2022 winner

After Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal for England in Euro 2022, she emulated one of the game’s all-time iconic moments by removing her shirt to reveal her sports bra.

The originator of that move, former U.S. women’s national team star Brandi Chastain, couldn’t help but express her admiration for Kelly’s tribute.

Kelly scrambled home a 110th-minute winner against Germany at Wembley, clinching a 2-1 win for England as the Lionesses took home the European championship on home soil.

A jubilant Kelly ran wildly around the pitch after scoring, removing her shirt and twirling it around as she happily accepted the yellow card that automatically accompanied her celebration.

Chastain, who removed her shirt after scoring the winning penalty at the 1999 World Cup, took to Twitter to congratulate Kelly on her own iconic shirt-removing moment.

Chastain, like Kelly, saw her country lift a major trophy on home soil, as she netted the final penalty in a shootout against China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Twenty-three years later, the sport now has a worthy successor to one of its most indelible moments.

