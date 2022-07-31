Application Deadline Extended for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

www.timespub.com
Related
Qualifying Pennsylvanians To Receive Tax Rebate Up To $1,657.50
Pennsylvanians who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving a larger rebate than anticipated. Under the recently signed Act 54, Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 are eligible to receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. Act 54 uses federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide additional support to Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Approximately $140 million in ARPA funding will fund the one-time bonus rebates. A qualifying claimant could receive a rebate of up to $1,657.50, up from a previous maximum of $975.
Pennsylvanians Who Qualify for Rebates on Property Taxes, Rent Paid in 2021 to Receive One-Time Bonus
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, August 2 that older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities that qualify for a rebate on rent could be receiving more money this year. Those individuals who qualify for a rebate on their rent or property taxes that were paid in 2021 will be eligible for a […]
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
abc27.com
These Pennsylvanians may be eligible for one-time payment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated. According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office, a proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania Offers Utility Bill Payment Assistance Payments To Qualifying Households
With the cost of everyday items rising, many throughout the commonwealth struggle to pay their utility bills. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has decided to step in and offer aid to those who need it.
Some Pennsylvanians to get one-time bonus rebates
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective […]
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
abc27.com
New money for Pennsylvanians who receive utility assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through LIHEAP will be receiving supplemental payments. The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments will be made to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season. These supplemental payments will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling
Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
wtae.com
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move his “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf will reintroduce the legislation. If passed, the program would send $2,000 to Pennsylvania...
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
Get ready to pay more if you travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action gainst the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general to cut down on illegal robocalls. […]
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
Pennsylvania unveils new anti-litter campaign
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has launched a new anti-litter campaign — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the campaign Monday, Aug. 1. It follows the release of a Litter Action Plan last year. “As a commonwealth we recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” said […]
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
Why Are New York Gas Prices The Same Or Cheaper Than Pennsylvania?
So, is everyone happy that gas prices have now fallen for the past seven weeks, according to AAA Gas Prices? Yea, not so much. Don't get me wrong, I am happy that I'm not paying $5 dollars per gallon, but my gas budget has had to increase by at least 50 percent over the past year or so, even with this current slide in price.
skooknews.com
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
Comments / 0