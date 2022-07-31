Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond

katu.com
KATU.com
Woman in stolen car tries to elude police at high speeds, crashes into semi on MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 6 p.m., August 3, Portland Police say an officer on patrol Wednesday evening located a 2021 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen, and the driver drove away trying to elude the officer. Police say several other officers responded to help, and despite no...
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
Portland Uber driver recounts shooting that left him injured, passenger dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Josiah Kuehl survived a deadly shooting last month while driving for Uber. The husband and father of three is beyond grateful to be alive, but he still has a long way to go before he feels like himself again. "The biggest, hardest hit is I can't...
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
kptv.com
Several outbuildings, vehicles damaged by large fire in Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a large fire in Sherwood early Thursday morning. At about 2:42 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Dahlke Lane. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large property with several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and RV’s scattered among scrap material. The fire was growing in the middle of the items, according to TVF&R.
KATU.com
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
KXL
Shooting In Milwaukie Wounds One, Suspect Arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A person was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday night and the shooter was arrested. The shooting happened on Main Street near Jefferson Street. Police believe the victim and suspect did not know each other. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect has not yet been identified.
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
KATU.com
Suspect wanted for striking Portland police officer arrested in Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Idaho have arrested a man wanted for striking a Portland police officer last month while driving away in a stolen car. Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho by state police there. Portland police allege Anderson struck the officer July...
KATU.com
Arrest made in 2019 killing of Portland man struck near Democratic Party headquarters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested a 47-year-old man in the killing of a Portland man that happened in 2019. Nearly three years ago, police said 23-year-old Sean Kealiher, who friends described as a left-wing activist, was hit by a car in Northeast Portland. He died at the...
iheart.com
Police Need Shooting Witnesses To Call Detectives
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:19 am, Central Precinct officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 Block of Northwest Couch Street on the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the torso. Officers retrieved their Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) and began administering life-saving emergency medical aid, to include stuffing the gunshot wound with gauze specially designed to induce clotting. The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital, where he received additional treatment.
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and more
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Emergency sewer pipe repair will slow traffic starting Thursday.
KATU.com
South Portlanders say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. — South Portland residents say someone, or a group of people, is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. They say it's happening at The Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront. Neighbors tell KATU...
Tigard Police Log: Puppy rescued from hot car
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between July 17-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, July 17 A patrol officer on Highway 99W near Highway 217 saw a cloud of smoke and a car driving on a rim with no tire. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUII and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was measured at twice the legal limit. A shoplifter was...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police say missing and endangered lady located and is safe
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen Monday night. Carol Jean Rice reportedly was last seen at about 9 p.m. on August 1 near the intersection of Northeast 39th Street and Edmunds Road. Police said she was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla with California license plates 5RHT356.
Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for bias crime against female police officers following a car crash Saturday in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that escalated into a confrontation between police and multiple vehicle occupants, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a car crash at North...
KATU.com
Police identify woman charged with homicide in Tuesday's Old Town / China Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman who stabbed a victim to death on Tuesday, August 2, in the Old Town / China Down neighborhood. 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
