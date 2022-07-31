Congaree River tar cleanup dam complete, beginning long process of removing toxic goo

www.postandcourier.com
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
The Post and Courier
Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants
COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
WBTV
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
TheHorse.com
Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA
On July 30, Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health (CULPH) confirmed three cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in South Carolina. A 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Berkeley County was confirmed positive. The facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, a 6-year-old Quarter Horse gelding and a 10-year-old...
Search for missing boater underway on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing boater on Laker Murray, who was last seen on Sunday. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division say they are currently searching for a missing person on Lake Murray in Lexington County. According to...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
wfxb.com
1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Elgin, S.C.
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck around 1:24 a.m. yesterday and was reported with a 1.7 magnitude. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place Oct. 12 to 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot
A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
Officials: Dead bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the City of Columbia announced that a local bird tested positive for the West Nile Virus. According to the City of Columbia a dead bird found within city limits has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. As a response, the City of Columbia will conduct mosquito spraying in […]
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
The Post and Courier
Five Points gets a new breakfast cafe; Columbia Chick-fil-A changes locations
COLUMBIA — Tapping into the big appetite locally for breakfast, Flying Biscuit Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 936 Harden St. in Five Points. Flying Biscuit, a chain of restaurants headquartered in Atlanta, offers all-day breakfast with many entrees featuring grits and their fluffy biscuits. Other menu options include chicken...
Here's why DHEC pool inspections are necessary
IRMO, S.C. — Summertime means pool inspections. They're common right now across the state of South Carolina. In fact, DHEC checks over 7,000 pools two times unannounced a year. The agency is required to keep swimming areas safe throughout the summer with inspections. As of recent, one pool in...
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
The Post and Courier
Lexington County, towns spending ARPA money. Here's how.
LEXINGTON — Lexington County's larger towns have spent American Rescue Plan Funding on cybersecurity improvements, utility replacements and new police equipment, among other purchases, since receiving the funding last fall. After the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in March of 2021, $350 billion of federal funding...
coladaily.com
The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points
Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is offering fee adoptions through August. The Clear the Shelters event runs from August 1st through the 31st. Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Ln. in Columbia. Their hours of operations are Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
