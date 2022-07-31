Youth ask voters to check ‘yes’ on ballot for millage

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."

