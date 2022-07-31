Youth ask voters to check ‘yes’ on ballot for millage

www.wnem.com
Election results now coming in from the City of Flint
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Michigan GOP: Staff member threatened on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Republican Party stated one of its staff members received violent threats on Election Day. The Michigan GOP released the following statement about the incident:. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, August 2nd
Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak talks about some family fun you can enjoy in mid-Michigan. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. TV5 News Update: Monday Evening,...
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
TV5 News Update: Monday Evening, August 1st
Right to Life Michigan, Planned Parenthood react to Court of Appeals ruling. On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors can now enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban despite an injunction that blocks the law from being enforced. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Ahead of the August primary...
Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment
LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
Whitmer: CHIPS, Science Act to bring jobs to Michigan
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with President Joe Biden and several other leaders, celebrated the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday. The act is a bipartisan legislation that will create and protect tens of thousands of jobs. “The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will make a once-in-a-century...
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
Michigan State Senate election results for Aug. 2, 2022
The follow are live election results for the Republican and Democrat races in the 38 State Senate districts in Michigan. Candidates who are running unopposed in their primary are not displayed.
Benson: Voter rights will be protected during primaries, November election
Here are the top stories we're following tonight. Right to Life Michigan, Planned Parenthood react to Court of Appeals ruling. On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors can now enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban despite an injunction that blocks the law from being enforced. TV5 News...
Dennis Krafft defeats fellow Saginaw County commissioner in primary election
FRANKENMUTH, MI — After redistricting forced him to face a fellow GOP incumbent in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election, Dennis Krafft will advance to the November election in a bid to keep his seat on the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners. Krafft on Tuesday defeated fellow commissioner Carol...
Primary day in Michigan
MARQUETTE, MI— It's primary election day in Michigan. The ballot offers Democratic and Republican candidates for various offices, including governor. It will also let voters decide a number of millage proposals across the Upper Peninsula. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., local time. To see...
