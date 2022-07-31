Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Crop Top & Jeans For NYC Coffee Run 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Image Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has been on her fashion A-Game lately! The Oscar winner looked gorgeous as she stepped out in a black crop top and straight leg, wide jeans in New York City on Saturday, July 30. Jennifer appeared to be on a rainy morning coffee run, as she held onto an iced latte in one and a trusty black umbrella in the other. She kept her blonde hair back in a casual pony tail on the outing, smiling for photographers passing by.

The rest of her look was on point, too, with two layered silver necklaces — including one that appeared to be a spade shape and another with turquoise. J-Law channeled the ’90s with a thin wire pair of black sunglasses, and a black leather handbag with a camel strap over her shoulder. Finally, she finished the outfit what a comfy pair of sandals that appeared to be Birkenstocks. At point on the stroll, she also hung onto a white water bottle in her right hand.

Jennifer has been looking amazing since giving birth to her first child in April with husband Cooke Maroney, 37. The Hunger Games icon wed the art gallerist in an intimate Newport, Rhode Island ceremony in Oct. 2019. The pair began their romance in mid-2018 and were engaged just a few months later in Feb. 2019. Jennifer has kept her child out of the spotlight, which she previously has said is protect their privacy.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she said to Vanity Fair in Dec. 2021, just months before giving birth. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence…And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” she also explained.