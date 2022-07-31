St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus

Read on www.nbc15.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Goodman Center to host school supply drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center is asking for the community’s help in providing 200 local children and teens with school supplies. The community center is hosting two special drop-off days this weekend, and they’re asking community members to help with their shopping list. “The start...
Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility
STOUGHON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton community celebrated a cheesy addition to their town Thursday during a groundbreaking. Emmi Roth officially began construction on their new headquarters and conversion facility. President of Emmi Roth Tim Omer says the project has been a work in progress for the last six years...
UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. In honor of her first day on campus, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin invited the UW community to an ice cream social. Students, faculty, and staff gathered on Bascom Hill to mingle with their new leader while enjoying a sweet treat.
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Athletes ran 3.5 miles across town before participating in a variety of weight-carrying exercises around the State Street area. Fans and...
Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
Janesville PD searching for missing teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County. The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP. Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020,...
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Scott Adler grew up in Waunakee but now lives on the westside of Madison. He’s no stranger to helping during a disaster. He’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2014 and has been on a dozen deployments – including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
Youth mental health and substance use services to receive over $14 million in funding
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $14 million will be going to Children’s Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to help address the need of directly supporting youth mental health and substance use services. Children’s Wisconsin will be receiving $5 million of the funds to help grow their youth...
Sheriff: Green Co. cannot currently house female inmates
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office transferred half its female inmates to a neighboring county and released the other half with electronic monitoring because the jail is currently unable to house any women. The plan currently affects eight women. Of that total, the four who were...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of injuring two people in a Friday morning carjacking was captured less than two hours later after a chase involving law enforcement agencies in three counties, one of the involved agencies reported. According to the Lodi Police Department, the 34-year-old Middleton man was...
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
