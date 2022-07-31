St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Scott Adler grew up in Waunakee but now lives on the westside of Madison. He’s no stranger to helping during a disaster. He’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2014 and has been on a dozen deployments – including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO