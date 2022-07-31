Spokane Valley Firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest will not recover from injuries

www.krem.com
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
Spokane man set on fire with burns on 30% of body
The man's clothes were soaked in a flammable liquid. Spokane police are still looking for the person responsible for the attack.
