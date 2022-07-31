ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley Firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest will not recover from injuries

KREM2
KREM2
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.krem.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man burned alive in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given

SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Diseases#General Health#Svfd#Krem On Social Media#The Channel Store#Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
KREM2

Bonner County Sheriff's Office share what led to deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River river in Bonner County on June 28, killing all four men on the boat. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) released on Monday the cause that led the boat to capsize on the river with four men on board. The boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to the BCSO.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Swimming nurse traverses Coeur d’Alene ‘channel’

Swimming over 24 miles, the length of Coeur d’Alene Lake, in a little less then 17 hours is no easy feat. In fact, as far as anyone knows, it had never been done until now. Kim Bowler, 39, is a registered nurse who lives in Liberty Lake, Wash. Over the past two years, when Bowler wasn’t at work or enjoying her time with her husband and their children, she was busy preparing for the swim of a lifetime.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy