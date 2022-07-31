ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

vermontjournal.com

Grace Cottage hosts Hospital Fair Day

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Townshend Common will be buzzing with activity on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day. Described by the Boston Globe as “New England at its Finest,” this annual fair features activities for the whole family, including a live all-day auction, bingo, a Hole-in-One putting contest, face painting, live entertainment, books, plants, art, toys, jewelry, and the ever-popular “White Elephant” booth for household goods.
TOWNSHEND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Cold River Materials donates sandbox to Kurn Hattin

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Do you remember playing in a sandbox when you were a child? It was a wonderful, creative time. The Kurn Hattin Homes’ children now have that opportunity. A big thank you to Gary Patch, Area Manager for Cold River Materials in Walpole, N.H. for donating and, along with his team, installing a large sandbox for the children. Also, thank you to Annette Wilson, who was a long-term substitute teacher last fall at Kurn Hattin Homes, for initiating this donation. A sandbox is one of the best nature-made toys for children. They practice collaboration and social skills, such as asking for objects and sharing. Math and science are all integrated during sandbox play. The Kurn Hattin children are loving creating in their new sandbox.
WALPOLE, NH
vermontjournal.com

The Gully Boys to perform on the Svec Green

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish will present The Gully Boys as their next concert in its 2022 summer music series on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Vt. The Gully Boys are a professional, Green Mountains rock and jam band....
CAVENDISH, VT
vermontjournal.com

Phylis Savage, 1922-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Phylis Mae Wilmoth Henry Savage, a quick-witted woman with a charm that lit up the room, died July 25 at her home in Chester at age 99 years, seven months, and 17 days. She made all the difference in the lives of so many and her work here is done.
CHESTER, VT
UU Meetinghouse hosts free summer concert series

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Acoustic musicians take the stage this summer for a series of free public concerts hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse in Springfield. The family-friendly performances will be held outdoors (weather permitting) on Saturdays from 5–7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The series opens on Aug. 6...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow tables ATV discussion

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, concerned, in majority, the proposal made by Vice President of the Reading All Terrain Sportsman Club Stevan Laskevich at the previous July 11 meeting to open up select roads in Ludlow to ATVs and UTVs. Several members of the public weighed in on what is becoming an increasingly controversial topic, the concern being that Ludlow may open all of its roads to ATVs, as Newport, Vt. did in 2021, affecting the town’s personality and charm, besides concerns about noise and road quality.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

North Star Health bids farewell to Physician Roger Fox

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – For nearly half a century, Dr. Roger Fox has been an inimitable fixture at the Mountain Valley Health Center (MVHC) in Londonderry, Vt. Dr. Fox, who grew up in England and South Africa, receiving his medical training in London and Boston, took a chance on settling in rural Vermont where the community recognized the need for more convenient access to high quality, affordable medical care. Not only did he help establish the Mountain Valley Health Center, but he continued to grow and nurture it with the same dedication and care that he has shown to patients and the community. Earlier this month Dr. Fox retired from his position as the practice’s senior clinician.
LONDONDERRY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford

GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
GUILFORD, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH

The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
TILTON, NH
vermontjournal.com

Plymouth retains ownership of Macawee Pond Road, rescinds sanctuary town statement

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – After an initial request from a group of local residents for the town to “throw,” a term meaning “to cede ownership of,” a portion of Macawee Pond Road for safety concerns, and then multiple meetings and a revised request from Mark and Tina Fletcher to throw only a spur of the road that used to be driveway leading up to the their property, the town made a decision to retain ownership of the entire road.
PLYMOUTH, VT
News 8 WROC

Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors

(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors. Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties. Classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla made the Top […]
newportdispatch.com

Shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of shots fired on Valley Street at around 12:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the area, conducted interviews, and collected evidence. No one sustained injuries in the shooting, police say. The...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police were called to a home on Stanley Road in Springfield, around 3:30AM on Saturday. When they arrived they found that at least four armed individuals entered the home and took an adult male against his will, at gunpoint. They say that person was later located and is safe.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
whdh.com

Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
SALEM, NH

