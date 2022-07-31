vermontjournal.com
Grace Cottage hosts Hospital Fair Day
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Townshend Common will be buzzing with activity on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day. Described by the Boston Globe as “New England at its Finest,” this annual fair features activities for the whole family, including a live all-day auction, bingo, a Hole-in-One putting contest, face painting, live entertainment, books, plants, art, toys, jewelry, and the ever-popular “White Elephant” booth for household goods.
Cold River Materials donates sandbox to Kurn Hattin
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Do you remember playing in a sandbox when you were a child? It was a wonderful, creative time. The Kurn Hattin Homes’ children now have that opportunity. A big thank you to Gary Patch, Area Manager for Cold River Materials in Walpole, N.H. for donating and, along with his team, installing a large sandbox for the children. Also, thank you to Annette Wilson, who was a long-term substitute teacher last fall at Kurn Hattin Homes, for initiating this donation. A sandbox is one of the best nature-made toys for children. They practice collaboration and social skills, such as asking for objects and sharing. Math and science are all integrated during sandbox play. The Kurn Hattin children are loving creating in their new sandbox.
The Gully Boys to perform on the Svec Green
PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish will present The Gully Boys as their next concert in its 2022 summer music series on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Vt. The Gully Boys are a professional, Green Mountains rock and jam band....
Phylis Savage, 1922-2022
CHESTER, Vt. – Phylis Mae Wilmoth Henry Savage, a quick-witted woman with a charm that lit up the room, died July 25 at her home in Chester at age 99 years, seven months, and 17 days. She made all the difference in the lives of so many and her work here is done.
WCAX
Vermont Blueberry Festival showcases region’s agricultural roots, benefits area businesses
WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every summer in southern Vermont, the region celebrates a berry to help benefit local businesses by bringing the entire community together. It’s a good year for blueberries, and the Bigelows, who own a second home in the area, are taking advantage. “I like the taste...
UU Meetinghouse hosts free summer concert series
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Acoustic musicians take the stage this summer for a series of free public concerts hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse in Springfield. The family-friendly performances will be held outdoors (weather permitting) on Saturdays from 5–7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The series opens on Aug. 6...
Ludlow tables ATV discussion
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, concerned, in majority, the proposal made by Vice President of the Reading All Terrain Sportsman Club Stevan Laskevich at the previous July 11 meeting to open up select roads in Ludlow to ATVs and UTVs. Several members of the public weighed in on what is becoming an increasingly controversial topic, the concern being that Ludlow may open all of its roads to ATVs, as Newport, Vt. did in 2021, affecting the town’s personality and charm, besides concerns about noise and road quality.
North Star Health bids farewell to Physician Roger Fox
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – For nearly half a century, Dr. Roger Fox has been an inimitable fixture at the Mountain Valley Health Center (MVHC) in Londonderry, Vt. Dr. Fox, who grew up in England and South Africa, receiving his medical training in London and Boston, took a chance on settling in rural Vermont where the community recognized the need for more convenient access to high quality, affordable medical care. Not only did he help establish the Mountain Valley Health Center, but he continued to grow and nurture it with the same dedication and care that he has shown to patients and the community. Earlier this month Dr. Fox retired from his position as the practice’s senior clinician.
Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
Plymouth retains ownership of Macawee Pond Road, rescinds sanctuary town statement
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – After an initial request from a group of local residents for the town to “throw,” a term meaning “to cede ownership of,” a portion of Macawee Pond Road for safety concerns, and then multiple meetings and a revised request from Mark and Tina Fletcher to throw only a spur of the road that used to be driveway leading up to the their property, the town made a decision to retain ownership of the entire road.
Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors
(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors. Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties. Classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla made the Top […]
Shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of shots fired on Valley Street at around 12:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the area, conducted interviews, and collected evidence. No one sustained injuries in the shooting, police say. The...
Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police were called to a home on Stanley Road in Springfield, around 3:30AM on Saturday. When they arrived they found that at least four armed individuals entered the home and took an adult male against his will, at gunpoint. They say that person was later located and is safe.
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday.
Missing Washington County teens found
The two teen boys, Alex and Ricky Barbur, that went missing on Friday have been found in good health, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Before being located, the teens were seen walking into the woods.
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Athol man killed after car falls off jack during repairs
ATHOL, Mass. — The family of a man killed while working under a car in Athol Wednesday hopes awareness of their tragedy prevents another family’s heartache. Michael Horne, Sr., was repairing his son’s car in the driveway when the car fell off the jack and pinned him.
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
