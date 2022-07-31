KJ Apa Shaved Off His Riverdale Hair And He Looks So Different Now

www.elitedaily.com
Riverdale Will End ‘With a Bang’: Everything to Know About the CW Show’s Seventh and Final Season
The final countdown! After five years on The CW, Riverdale is nearing its conclusion with a seventh and final season. “I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” the CW's CEO Mark Pedowitz said during an executive call in May 2022, according to Deadline. “We […]
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
‘She’s All That’: A ‘Devastated’ Freddie Prinze Jr. Broke Down After Filming an Emotional Scene With Rachael Leigh Cook
For Prinze Jr., 'She's All That' brought back memories of his time in high school. He once shared that he broke down after filming an emotional scene.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares New Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile Transformation
The Southern Charm beauty showed a closer look at how she changed her teeth with veneers. Last year, Madison LeCroy revealed she had transformed her smile with veneers. Now, the Southern Charm-er is sharing new photos and details of the dental procedure. On July 24, Madison reposted an Instagram photo...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
ComicBook
Riverdale Showrunner Breaks Down Surprising Finale Twist
Fans of The CW's Riverdale didn't really know what to expect heading into the Season 6 finale. The penultimate season episode in a sense felt more like the season finale with Archie and company defeating their season-long antagonist, Percival Pickens and leaving just one major threat for the finale: Bailey's comet, set on a collision course with Riverdale thanks to one final spell by Percival. But while the stage was set for a truly apocalyptic season finale, there was a massive twist in the final moments of the episode that not only sets up the series for an insane final season, but changes everything we know about Riverdale and now, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is breaking down the game-changing twist.
Candace Cameron Bure roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok
Actor Candace Cameron Bure has been roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok over an Independence Day video she shared earlier this month.The Full House star – who was recently at the centre of a publicity storm after TikTok star JoJo Siwa described her as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met – posted a video of herself dressed in patriotic US-themed garb while Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” plays in the background.“I mean, c’mon, would you expect anything less from me?” Bure said. “Happy Fourth of July!”However, as musician Koma pointed out on social media over...
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Is Literally Speechless at What Naomie Olindo Just Asked Him to Do
Plus, Austen Kroll reveals what "bothered" him about Olivia Flowers and Madison LeCroy bonding in this first look at the August 4 episode. when it comes to Craig Conover hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo (clip below). So, when Naomie calls up her ex about the possibility of meeting up to chat about a situation she needs some advice on, Craig is quite literally speechless at the idea of it.
toofab.com
Jodie Sweetin Weds in Intimate Ceremony -- See Which Full House Stars Were in Attendance
The actress walked down the aisle on her father's arm with her daughters by her side as she exchanged vows with social worker Mescal Wasilewski. Stephanie Tanner is officially off the market! On Saturday evening, Jodie Sweetin took the magical walk down the aisle in an intimate marriage ceremony in Malibu, per People.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Spotted With A Birthday Balloon On Solo Shopping Outing In LA
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, appeared to do some birthday shopping by herself recently. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was photographed holding a balloon that read, “Happy Birthday” on it along with a white shopping bag while strolling in Los Feliz, CA. She wore a black hoodie, black shorts, and black sneakers as she added a medical-style face mask to her look during the outing.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos
Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
Everything to Know About TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols’ Son’s Shocking Death
Ophelia Nichols has made headlines after the TikTok star used her online platform to address her son Randon Lee's shocking death. “Today would have been my baby child’s 19th birthday, but he was took from me last night,” the social media influencer said in a June 2022 video. “Took from my children and my husband […]
People
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
ComicBook
Riverdale Showrunner Teases Season 6 Finale, Series Final Season
On Sunday night, Riverdale closes out its sixth season and while that itself is exciting for fans of The CW series, it is also a little bittersweet. While the fan favorite series will return for Season 7, that season will be Riverdale's last as it was announced earlier this year that the series would end with seven seasons while several other series were also cancelled. But it's not just the fans of Riverdale who may find things bittersweet on Sunday. Series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa does as well.
tvinsider.com
Neil Patrick Harris & ‘Uncoupled’ Cast Break Down Their Netflix Rom-Com (VIDEO)
No offense to all the Carries and Charlottes out there, but Uncoupled is so very much the 40-plus New York rom-com confection that And Just Like That.. was supposed to be. And don’t worry, no Samanthas were harmed in the making of it. The frothy, frisky fun centers on...
Leah McSweeney responds to rumor she was fired from ‘RHUGT’ over poop incident
S–t happens — but Leah McSweeney maintains she was not fired from “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” over elephant poop. An Instagram fan page reposted a tweet Sunday claiming the reality star, 39, had been “escorted forcibly off set” and “sent home early” while filming Season 3 of the Peacock show. The tweet further alleged that she “threw elephant dung at a castmate” and was ultimately “banned from Thailand,” where the cast filmed. McSweeney apologized in the comments section of the Instagram post for “disappoint[ing]” any fans by not doing such an “iconic” move. “I’m so sad it didn’t happen,” the “Real Housewives...
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
Cara Delevingne Couldn’t Keep Still on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Interview
Cara Delevingne was feeling fidgety while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday, where she stopped by to promote her appearance on the second season of Hulu‘s hit mystery-comedy, Only Murders in the Building. Delevingne, who appears alongside her real-life pal Selena Gomez in the show as an art dealer named Alice, couldn’t sit still while chatting with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. While discussing her plans to get an Alanis Morissette-inspired tattoo for her upcoming thirtieth birthday, Delevingne frequently moved her hands, rubbing her palms together and at one point, clasping them. “I love Alanis Morissette. I’m completely obsessed,” Delevingne said...
When Will ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Premiere on The CW?
We’re going to keep this article spoiler-free, but the season finale of Riverdale was… wild. The good news? The series has been renewed for a seventh season! The bad news? Season 7 will be the final installment of the beloved CW favorite. If you have yet to experience...
