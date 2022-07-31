All the Ridiculous Ways Politicians Are Using TikTok to Attract Young Voters

parade.com
Young Voters Are Fed Up With Their (Much) Older Leaders
Alexandra Chadwick went to the polls in 2020 with the singular goal of ousting Donald Trump. A 22-year-old first time voter, she saw Joe Biden as more of a safeguard than an inspiring political figure, someone who could stave off threats to abortion access, gun control and climate policy.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
Sen. Marco Rubio called a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time," CNN reported. He made the comments in front of openly gay Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin told CNN that she confronted Rubio in an elevator over his remarks.
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 4 Months Until Election: Polls
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate hopes to build on the momentum of her party's 2020 success in Georgia.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024
Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate
A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
CBS News Battleground Tracker: What do voters in each party want in a candidate?
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker takes a look at what — and who — would motivate voters to back a candidate. For Republican voters, Trump-endorsed candidate — one who makes liberals angry — more likely to earn their vote. Trump endorsement viewed as asset among...
International Business Times
Midterms: Takeaways From Tuesday's U.S. Primary Elections
The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:. ABORTION BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN MICHIGAN. In the Michigan governor's race, there will be no...
The GOP Failed Millennial Moms Like Me. But It Needs Us Now More Than Ever.
When I became a mother, I saw the party's blind spots on family policy more clearly than ever. But I also saw an opportunity.
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
Sen. Ron Johnson suggests putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year
Democrats are pummeling Johnson. Earlier this year, he also suggested repealing Obamacare if Republicans retook Congress.
How Republicans could still blow the 2022 midterm elections
Sometimes polling trends meet your expectations. For example, you might expect a president's approval rating to be low when we're dealing with high inflation and negative growth in real disposable income per capita.
Donald Trump's fundraising juggernaut slows as other Republicans gain
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's online fundraising has slowed in recent months, a financial disclosure on Friday showed, adding to doubts over the firmness of his grip on the Republican Party.
What's next after Kansas refuses to ban abortion
As of Wednesday afternoon, unofficial primary election results from typically conservative Kansas showed that nearly 60% of voters said “no” to a proposed amendment declaring that the state’s constitution would not protect abortion. What’s next?
Study: Restrictive voting laws more prevalent in Republican-controlled states with diverse populations
The Brennan Center report indicates voter rights and voting access legislation are not purely a partisan issue, despite deepening party line battles.
