Report: Manchester City Identify Lucas Paqueta As Bernardo Silva Replacement

Manchester City have identified Lucas Paqueta as a possible replacement to Bernardo Silva if he is to leave the club and join Barcelona this summer. Silva is open to discussing with Barcelona, and City want to keep the player, but they have identified replacements in case he does leave the club.

Paqueta is wanted by Arsenal as well as Manchester City.

Manchester City are interested in signing Lucas Paqueta.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Manchester City have identified Lucas Paqueta as a possible replacement for Bernardo Silva. Bernardo Silva is wanted by Barcelona, and the player himself would be willing to discuss with the club.

Manchester City want to keep Bernardo Silva, that much is clear. But they are aware the player himself may want a new challenge. Paqueta has been highlighted and discussed internally by Manchester City as a possible replacement for the Portuguese midfielder.

Paqueta has shone for Lyon in Ligue 1, and drawn the attention of many top suitors in England. Arsenal are keen, as are Newcastle. Paqueta would be interested in signing for Manchester City according to reports from L'Equipe in France.

Arsenal will be the club that City will have to battle for the player's signature. The Gunners have heavily interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona can only happen if Frenkie De Jong leaves Barcelona. The transfer can only take place in the event the Dutch midfielder leaves. Barcelona are pushing the player to leave.

