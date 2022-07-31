Man found suffering from gunshot wounds in Visalia

kmph.com
Related
KMPH.com
56-year-old man reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community Tuesday afternoon, seeking help in locating a 56-year-old man now considered missing. According to Fresno Police, Patrick Tovar was last seen on Friday, July 22, leaving Community Regional Medical Center and lives in the 300 block of North Blackstone Avenue.
Terrified family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as Fresno County deputies
A Fresno County family faced utter terror when several armed men cut the locks on their gate, then drove in with red and blue lights on top of a black car on Tuesday morning.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Phillip Adame Rodriguez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Phillip Adame Rodriguez. Phillip Rodriguez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 43-year-old Rodriguez is 5' 10" tall, 245 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Phillip Rodriguez is hiding,...
59-year-old man mauled to death by dogs in central California
SELMA -- A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled a 59-year-old man who was taking a walk to death, authorities said.Selma police officers responded to a call Sunday in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found a person trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the Selma Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken to a local hospital, where the man died. His name has not been released pending notification to his family, police said.The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs. Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack. The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wasco men suspected of armed robberies across counties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime […]
KMPH.com
Stolen hay, trailers worth roughly $37,000 returned to owner in Porterville
Over $35,000 worth of hay and stolen property was recovered Monday morning in Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 1400 block of South Plano regarding two trailers that looked abandoned. Following an investigation, deputies learned that the trailers, both filled with 45 hay...
KMPH.com
Suspects break into auto dealership, drive away in stolen truck in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were recently caught on camera breaking into an auto dealership and driving off in a stolen truck in Hanford. According to Wade Taha, two suspects broke into Kings Auto Center just after midnight on Saturday, July 30, and drove off in a stolen, 4-door, Chevy Silverado.
KMPH.com
Woman arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested on Friday in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened on Thursday, July 21st. Homicide detectives with the Fresno Police Department arrested 30-year-old Destiny Angel for the murder of 28-year-old Angel Huerta. Police say Huerta died after he was stabbed around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man critically wounded in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Police say they were called out to a neighborhood near East Woodward and South Hayston Avenues on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a hispanic man in his late 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
Man mauled to death by 5 dogs in Selma, police say
Selma police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was attacked and killed by five dogs that had escaped from a nearby home. on Sunday afternoon.
thesungazette.com
Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
Multiple hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes off Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says
There were 34 passengers on board, and 21 people were taken to at least three different hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
Fresno killer to serve two life sentences after second murder arrest
A murderer with a history of violence got rejected when he asked a Fresno County judge for a break.
KMPH.com
Man arrested after causing intentional, fatal collision in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he intentionally caused a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Hunter, 33, a resident of Santa Clara, was arrested following multiple reports of someone driving recklessly in a white Ford pickup truck in Porterville.
Clovis police car involved in crash with Tesla
Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a Clovis police car and a Tesla.
KMPH.com
Man gets 40 years to life for 2020 murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 33-year-old Abel Echartea of Fresno was sentenced to 40 years to life for the second-degree murder of 38-year-old Phillip Ozuna of Fresno. Along with his murder conviction, he was also found guilty of an enhancement for personal use of a firearm causing death. Echartea’s sentence...
Woman hospitalized after motorcycle crash in southwest Fresno, police say
Police say the rider was east on California when she tried to make a turn on Tulare Street, hit a curb and crashed into a fence.
KMPH.com
Boys who drowned Saturday in Fresno pond identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A sad update to a story we first brought you on Saturday. We now know the names of two people who died after being pulled from Fort Washington Beach Campground on N. Lanes Road in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the cousins...
KMPH.com
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...
Comments / 1