San Leandro, CA

2 injured in I-880 freeway shooting in San Leandro Saturday night

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN LEANDRO -- CHP are investigating a Saturday night freeway shooting on I-880 in San Leandro that left two victims injured, according to authorities.

On Saturday night at around 10:14 p.m., CHP officers in the Hayward area were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting that occurred on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off ramp.

Arriving officers located two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry, stopped on the right shoulder. Two occupants in the Dodge had been struck by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the occupants of the Toyota, who were believed to be involved in the shooting, fled the scene on foot before CHP officers arrived.

CHP are still investigating the motive for the incident, but noted that it appeared that the occupants of both vehicles were shooting at each other. There were no prolonged traffic issues as a result of this incident.

Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for the freeway shooting. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.

