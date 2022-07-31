Goodguys Reveal Custom-Built 1988 Chevy Truck Ahead Of 2023 Giveaway

gmauthority.com
Related
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
MotorTrend Magazine
10 Hot GM Muscle Cars for Sale! Chevelles, GTOs and Other A-bodies
Please forgive us if any of this sounds familiar: The General Motors intermediate A-body platform built between 1964 and 1972 was pivotal in spawning the muscle car movement of the 1960s. While efforts by Ford and Chrysler played very important supporting roles, GM led the pack with the quartet of Chevrolet Malibu/Chevelle, Pontiac Tempest/GTO, Olds F-85/4-4-2, and Buick Skylark/GS. The GM A-body was perfect for hot-rodders. Its body-on-frame construction, light weight, low cost, and impressive offering of powerplants came at the right time for a new generation of baby boomers looking for mobility—and fun!
MAG Auction Featuring 426 Hemi Powered Satellite Restomod
This stunning custom classic is the vintage racer we all need in our lives. This is a personal favorite of many Mopar collectors, a pristine 1967 Plymouth Satellite in a bold Bronze exterior color fit for an old-school muscle car. Back in the day, this would have been a mighty competitor on the drag strip, which is likely why the builder took the vehicle in the direction they did. This is no ordinary classic racer; instead, it is a fully custom-built performance car whose mere image reflects the passion and prestige typically only found in true-blooded race cars. Everything from the exterior badging to the car's sharp body lines alludes to a high level of performance which is quite clear upon opening the hood. So what engine is so astounding that its displacement alone is enough to get excited?
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla
Renowned American tuner and engineering specialist Callaway Cars has an exciting history built on a passion for speed. The company was established in 1977 by Ely Reeves Callaway III (son of Ely Callaway Jr., founder of Callaway Golf) in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Callaway started by making turbocharger upgrade kits for European brands like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
Dodge will make the next-gen of its muscle cars electric-powered
Dodge will make an electric-powered version of its Challenger and Charger models. There should be more information about Dodge's electric plans in the coming weeks. Challenger has become the best-selling muscle car in the U.S. in 2020. After seeing all kinds of electric vehicles, now we are to see American...
Stunning Wildcat Convertible Selling on Bring A Trailer
As the name suggests, this car isn't for the faint of heart. The 1960s were known for many things, particularly within the automotive industry, but one of the most obvious things was the focus on muscular styling. Cars like the 1964 Pontiac GTO made their name by taking the industry by the horns and riding the passion for speed and risk held by the youth of America. We typically call vehicles like these muscle cars, but some cars prefer a different moniker despite similar performance and styling. Extremely prevalent with this particular convertible, class and luxury elements go a long way in the classic collector market.
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age
The Ram TRX's outdated ways are a hit and forcing the Raptor to go back in time. The post The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
Stolen Ford Raptors Lead To A Stolen Shelby GT500
Criminals aren’t always the sharpest sticks in the bundle…. For a while now, some car thieves have decided to skip stealing from car owners and even dealerships, going instead straight to the source: automakers. We’ve covered several stories of vehicles swiped from factory lots and it happened again. On July 28, four Ford Raptors were boosted from a holding lot in Dearborn, but police were hot on the trail and in the process found a stolen Shelby GT500.
1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch
This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?
Watch This Jet Boat Hit Sweet Jumps With Honda K-Series Power
The Internet’s favorite Honda engine looks great in the back of a jet boat, who knew?. YouTubers BoostedBoiz have built a mini jet boat powered by Honda's venerable K-series engine, as seen in their latest video. The Honda K-series motors are popular swap candidates for many automotive platforms. The...
Motorcycle Monday: Indian Papoose
At first glance, the Indian Papoose might make you laugh and I get why. They’re weird looking, almost as comical as that scooter from Dumb And Dumber, but they were instrumental in warfare back in their day. If you didn’t already know that it’s okay to be shocked since most military hardware looks pretty fierce if not practically utilitarian. With the Papoose, that odd design served a very specific purpose, making it quite innovative for the time.
What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use?
Here's a look at the automotive brands that U-Haul does business with and what pickup truck models they as a foundation for its moving trucks. The post What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mustang Mach-E GT To Power New Electric Sports Car
Cars like the Rimac Nevera and Tesla Model S have proven that electric sports cars are a giant heap of fun, and most manufacturers are scrambling to offer something electric and sporty to a rapidly expanding market. Ford is yet to release a dedicated EV sports car, but its Mustang Mach-E is a blast to drive, and you can even buy its power plant in crate form to power your own EV projects. One company taking advantage of Ford's Eluminator M-9000-MACHE motor is the E-Cite Motors Group. The company is about to start production of a new affordable EV sports car codenamed "E-CGT," and by the sound of things, it's going to be a blast to drive.
Comments / 1