Goodguys Reveal Custom-Built 1988 Chevy Truck Ahead Of 2023 Giveaway

This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?

