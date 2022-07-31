Logan street closed after water main break damages roadway

kutv.com
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Weber Fire District, Roy, and Clinton were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire very early Tuesday morning in Hooper. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The fire, which was called in at...
KUTV
Hydroplaning suspected as crash brings I-15 traffic to a crawl in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A crash on southbound I-15 Tuesday morning temporarily brought all traffic to a halt, creating a backup of red tail lights in Davis County as drivers waited for the scene to clear. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 6 a.m....
UPDATE: U.S.-89 grass fire under control
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The grass fire on affecting traffic on U.S.-89 is now under control. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says residents in the area should still use caution. Additionally, this incident has prompted the agency to remind community members to take the necessary fire sense precautions, including to remember to check vehicles for […]
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
davisjournal.com
More growth coming north of Station Park
FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
utahbusiness.com
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
KUTV
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
Gephardt Daily
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
kslnewsradio.com
Fire at Ogden Temple reported by freeway drivers, neighbors
OREM, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Orem Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late Monday night. Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst, of Orem Fire, said that people in nearby apartments and drivers passing the site on I-15 called to report a fire on the top floor of the Temple which is still under construction.
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
Herald-Journal
More food options coming to Cache Valley
There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months. One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
KUTV
Body of missing Layton father found near site his car was last seen in Arizona
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The body of a Layton man who was reported missing by his family has been found near the site his car was last seen in Arizona. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue officials said 49-year-old Beau Riddle was found deceased in Littlefield, Arizona, on Tuesday.
KUTV
Additional murder charge filed against suspect in Utah 'purge' killings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Prosecutors in Utah County have filed charges against a man who allegedly told authorities that he heard a voice in his head telling him to "purge the city" before killing two people earlier this month. Christian Taele, 28, of Springville was charged Wednesday with...
