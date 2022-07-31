Neuronetics Partners With Alleviant Health Centers

www.mychesco.com
Related
New “Fast Pass” Feature at Tower Health Medical Group
WEST READING, PA — MyTowerHealth now offers “Fast Pass” for new patients at Tower Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Pediatrics. This new feature allows patients to move appointments to an earlier date or time in the event of a cancellation. Offers of earlier...
Larimar Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders
BALA CYNWYD, PA — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR) announced that preclinical studies evaluating CTI-1601’s effects on gene expression and neurodegeneration will be featured in a poster at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Neurobiology of Brain Disorders. The conference will take place August 7 – 12, 2022 at the Rey Don Jaime Grand Hotel in Castelldefels, Spain.
Aviridi Names Jeffrey Rutishauser as Strategic Advisor
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Aviridi announced the recent addition of real estate development veteran Jeffrey Rutishauser as strategic advisor and the acquisition of an 11-acre industrial land parcel in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to develop as a manufacturing facility. Rutishauser has more than 30 years of commercial real estate development experience across...
Adecco Job Fair in Coatesville: 300 Warehouse Positions Available
COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job? Adecco is hosting a three-day job fair to fill 300 warehouse positions that are immediately available in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. These seasonal roles will provide support to CTDI, a family-owned full-service logistics, repair and engineering company that services the country’s largest telecommunication and cable providers. With regards to CDC guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summer Campers Stock Philabundance Shelves with More Than 150 Items
MALVERN, PA — Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Malvern recently collected more than 150 nonperishable food items for local nonprofit Philabundance. Campers hosted a food drive to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to families in need. At the end of the collection, students organized and prepared the donations for delivery to the nonprofit. Through this initiative, campers learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping those in need.
InterDigital’s Xiaofei Wang to Chair IEEE 802.11 AIML Group
WILMINGTON, DE — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) is praising the appointment of Xiaofei Wang to serve as Chair of the Topic Interest Group for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) in IEEE 802.11, the IEEE working group dedicated to standards for wireless local area networks (WLAN). The IEEE 802.11...
Get More Exposure for Your Business by Writing Guest Articles
Guest articles are a great way to get more exposure for your business. When you write guest articles for other websites, you are able to reach a new audience that might not have otherwise heard of you. In addition, guest writing can help improve your SEO rankings and generate more leads for your business. In this article, we will discuss how to find guest writer opportunities and what type of content you should submit. We will also provide tips on how to make the most of your guest writer experience!
Clean Earth Opens New 10-Day Hazardous Waste Transfer Facility in Caguas, Puerto Rico
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation, announced it recently opened a new 10-day hazardous waste transfer facility in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The new 5,900-square-foot facility increases Clean Earth’s capacity to transport hazardous and non-hazardous waste from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Clean Earth’s U.S.-based treatment, storage and disposal facilities (TSDFs) for processing and recycling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PA Labor Secretary: We’ve Invested $40M in PAsmart So Far and It’s Working
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier yesterday joined workforce development professionals to celebrate the achievements of Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, through which the commonwealth has invested more than $40 million since 2018 to enhance opportunities for Pennsylvania workers through apprenticeship programs and to strengthen Pennsylvania’s overall economy through industry partnerships.
The Rise of Plant-Forward Diets: How Consumers Are Changing Their Eating Habits
It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer behavior. In fact, according to Packaged Facts’ May 2022 National Online Consumer Survey, 30% of consumers reported that they were now eating more fresh produce than they did before the pandemic began. But what you may not know is that this shift toward plant-forward diets has been happening for years – and it’s only going to continue.
Morgan Properties Acquires Two Midwest Portfolios Totaling 2,986 Units for $410 Million
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Morgan Properties announced it recently acquired two portfolios totaling eight apartment communities and 2,986 units in Illinois and Indiana. Morgan Properties acquired the two portfolios for a combined $410 million. With the addition of these new communities, Morgan Properties now owns and operates 2,035 units in Illinois, 3,692 units in Indiana, and more than 95,000 units nationwide.
NEXGEL Launches MEDAGEL Hydroliner Pro Pads for Eyelash Protection During Cosmetic Extensions Service
LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW announced that the Company recently launched its new MEDAGEL Hydroliner Pro pads for protecting eyelashes during cosmetic extension and lift and tint services. These under-eye pads provide powerful, yet skin-friendly adhesion aimed at isolating the lower lashes. Hydroliner Pro represents NEXGEL’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
Rajant Corporation Certified for Komatsu’s Autonomous Haulage Solution
MALVERN, PA — Rajant Corporation has achieved Rajant certification for Komatsu’s FrontRunner® Autonomous Haulage Solution (AHS). Validation for FrontRunner AHS was completed in just six months. “Reliable communications networks that offer continuous mobile connectivity are crucial to successful autonomous haulage operations,” said David Haukeness, Komatsu’s product manager...
AgroFresh Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) announced that it will release second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The Company states it will host a conference call and webcast...
Half of Parents Prefer Private School for their Kids: Survey Finds
As summer comes to a close and families prepare for another school year, a new survey finds that many parents are considering alternatives to their local in-person public school. According to the survey by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), nearly half (45%) of parents or guardians with children enrolled in public school would prefer they attend a private school.
TCHS Pickering Campus Dean Receives Prestigious Award
PHOENIXVILLE, PA — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School (TCHS) Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) that honors educators worldwide. Cottom was nominated for his outstanding dedication to excellence in education and because he serves as a positive role model to his students.
The Chester County Color Run Is Coming to Exton Park on Oct. 8th!
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline and District Attorney Deb Ryan have announced details of the sixth annual Chester County Color 5K run and walk, raising funds to combat the opioid and heroin epidemic in the county. This year’s Color 5K...
Philly Bakers Make Cookies and Cupcakes to Support Abortion Access
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a collective fundraising effort to support abortion access, makers and bakers from all over Philadelphia are joining forces for a virtual bake sale titled “Bakers Against Racism: Protect Our Bodies,” an initiative that was first organized by Washington D.C. chefs Paola Velez, Willa Lou Pelini, and Rob Rubba in 2020. This is the second time in which Philadelphia bakers are hosting this sale.
Local Veterinarian Contributes to New Book, Shamrock’s Story: From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Dr. Elizabeth McKinstry, a Veterinarian located at 550 Schoolhouse Rd, Kennett Square, PA, was a major contributor to F. Barish-Stern’s book about Canine Cognitive Decline, “Shamrock’s Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s” published by Golden Quill Press and is very aware of the need for pet parents to learn more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 0