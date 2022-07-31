Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K

www.fox17online.com
Dean Walker
2d ago
Another example that with Free Speech comes responsibility for what is said but a settlement 🤔⁉️the whole story is not being told.🤔‼️
Anastasia Kay
2d ago
Most people would have just been fired. But he gets $95,000. No justice.
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive streamlining CHIPS Act resources
HEMLOCK, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive Tuesday that will streamline resources provided by the CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS Act passed the Senate in a 64–33 vote last week. The Michigan governor’s office says the CHIPS Act will create and preserve tens...
Fox17
GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats
LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday. Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building. Someone also claimed women should...
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
Tudor Dixon’s lead solidifies on eve of Michigan gubernatorial primary
Tudor Dixon has surged ahead in polls in the five-way race to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee just days after former president Donald Trump finally weighed in on the election. For the majority of the primary season, “undecided” has been ahead of any candidate in polls — leaving much up...
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
Fox17
Know the Law: Illegal Lawyer Solicitation
For those who suffer a personal injury from someone else’s carelessness, the immediate aftermath of the injury is one of the hardest parts. The doctor appointments, the bills, the time off work – it can be overwhelming. So, the last thing a person in that situation needs is to be hounded by a lawyer asking to take their case. In fact, in some cases, this can be unethical and illegal. Grand Rapids wrongful death lawyer Tom Sinas explains the rules regarding lawyer solicitation in Michigan on this week’s Know the law.
Fox17
Attorneys general form task force to end foreign robocalls
LANSING, Mich. — All 50 attorneys general in the United States have formed a task force geared toward putting an end to foreign robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will investigate and bring companies responsible for most foreign robocalls to justice, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: August 2
1. It's Primary Election Day, and across the state, Michiganders are gearing up to head out to the polls and cast their ballots. One of the big races is the GOP candidate for Governor. Five candidates will be facing off to take on Governor Whitmer during the November elections. Peter...
wincountry.com
Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Monday, August 1, following the ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals concerning the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion statute by county prosecutors:. “Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment
LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
POLITICO
There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary
With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
wgvunews.org
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
