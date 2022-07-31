ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K

By Associated Press
Fox17
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox17online.com

Comments / 14

Dean Walker
2d ago

Another example that with Free Speech comes responsibility for what is said but a settlement 🤔⁉️the whole story is not being told.🤔‼️

Reply
9
Anastasia Kay
2d ago

Most people would have just been fired. But he gets $95,000. No justice.

Reply(3)
22
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats

LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday. Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building. Someone also claimed women should...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism#Vulgar#College#Ferris State University#The Associated Press
Fox17

Know the Law: Illegal Lawyer Solicitation

For those who suffer a personal injury from someone else’s carelessness, the immediate aftermath of the injury is one of the hardest parts. The doctor appointments, the bills, the time off work – it can be overwhelming. So, the last thing a person in that situation needs is to be hounded by a lawyer asking to take their case. In fact, in some cases, this can be unethical and illegal. Grand Rapids wrongful death lawyer Tom Sinas explains the rules regarding lawyer solicitation in Michigan on this week’s Know the law.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Attorneys general form task force to end foreign robocalls

LANSING, Mich. — All 50 attorneys general in the United States have formed a task force geared toward putting an end to foreign robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will investigate and bring companies responsible for most foreign robocalls to justice, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 2

1. It's Primary Election Day, and across the state, Michiganders are gearing up to head out to the polls and cast their ballots. One of the big races is the GOP candidate for Governor. Five candidates will be facing off to take on Governor Whitmer during the November elections. Peter...
MICHIGAN STATE
wincountry.com

Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Monday, August 1, following the ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals concerning the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion statute by county prosecutors:. “Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Youtube
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment

LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
POLITICO

There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary

With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know

Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy