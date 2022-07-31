www.villages-news.com
Shaun Michael Farkus
Shaun Michael Farkus, 43, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born December 4, 1978 in Leesburg, FL to William David and Deborah Lynn (nee Gay) Farkus. Shaun worked in the family business, Wildwood Truck Wash for 30 years. He enjoyed his time off with his wife and two children. He loved cooking or grilling. He especially enjoyed sharing his time with family and friends at the hunting camp in Georgia. Shaun lived in the moment and when asked if he was up for an adventure his response was usually…”Hell Yeah!”.
Walter F. Selbig
Walter F. Selbig, 88 years of age, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Villages Hospice house in the Villages, FL after a brief illness. He was born January 6, 1934 in Buffalo, NY to Walter and Dorothy Selbig. He grew up and lived in Wayland, NY until moving to Florida in 1989.
Raymond J. Ashton
Raymond J. Ashton 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 30, 2022. Ray was born in Rochester, NY on April 30, 1937. He graduated from The University of Rochester with his mechanical engineering degree and worked at Xerox for 33 years. Raymond is preceded in death by his...
William Arthur Hammond Jr.
William “Bill” Arthur Hammond Jr., 89, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 28, 2022. Bill was born in Miami, FL to the late William Hammond Sr. and Elizabeth (Helton) Hammond on November 4, 1932. After graduating high school in 1950, Bill immediately...
Sonia Komarnitzky
Sonia Komarnitzky, 49, of Wildwood, FL, passed away at UF Health Leesburg, with her best friend, Paul by her side, on July 20, 2022. Sonia was a Florida native, born in Plant City, FL on November 21, 1972. Sonia was of the Christian Faith; she enjoyed cooking, fishing, and reading...
Kathleen Theresa Horch
Kathleen Theresa Horch, 75, of The Villages, FL, died July 25, 2022. Kathy was born in Queens, NY on August 21, 1946 to Edward and Catherine Carves. She married George K. Horch on May 16, 1970. Kathy was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, and a loyal friend to many. She...
Zenaida Quitco Tana
Zenaida Quitco Tana, 78, of The Villages Florida, passed away on July 23, 2002, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Zeny was born on September 24, 1943, to Maria Santos and Benjamin Quitco in Navotas, Philippines. Zeny studied medicine at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. She graduated with...
Katherine Brooks
Katherine “Sissy” Brooks, 86 of Lady Lake, Florida went home to be with her savior, Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on March 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Clarence “Brookie” Brookshier and Mildred Metcalf Brookshier. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years James Wilford Brooks, a daughter Jamie Wraye Brooks, and a brother Clarence “Renny” Brookshier. She was a Rubatex employee for 36 years and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Stephen J. Waffle
Stephen J. Waffle, 70, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 19, 2022 in The Villages, Fl. Steve was born in Rochester, NY to Helen and Stanley Waffle on March 21, 1952. He went to school at St John and Cardinal Mooney. He married Sue Phalen Waffle on May 5, 1973 in Rochester, NY. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked as a Chemical Technician for Eastman Kodak for 34 years.
Roseate Spoonbill Posing Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
A Roseate spoonbill posed for a photo behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Lady Lake mayor sports red nose in honor of International Clown Week
Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz has proclaimed this week as International Clown Week. The mayor sported a red nose during a proclamation ceremony Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall in recognition of the proclamation. He was joined by members of Clown Alley 179. In his proclamation, the mayor said...
New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19
A New Yorker who was arrested on a drunk driving charge claimed he had been at a hospital visiting his wife and daughter with COVID-19. A Lake County EMS crew found 36-year-old Charlie James Bowens of Lady Lake, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in Eustis. They knocked on the window of his vehicle to try to ascertain if he was having a medical problem, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Bowens said he had recently moved to Florida from New York and had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. He also admitted he did not have a valid New York license either. He claimed he had been at the hospital visiting his wife and daughter who have COVID-19.
Driver with vodka and beer nabbed on DUI in Mustang with Alabama plates
A driver with vodka and beer was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in a Ford Mustang with Alabama license plates in Lady Lake. Lacretia Yevette Wright, 41, of Jacksonville, was traveling shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the dark-colored Mustang in the area of Fennel Boulevard and County Road 25 when she seemed to be lost, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared she had been drinking and the deputy noted in the report that she had a can of pepper spray in a wrist holder, strapped to her wrist.
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
Lady Lake man arrested after attack sends girlfriend to The Villages hospital
A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack sent his girlfriend to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The woman was interviewed Friday by a Lady Lake police officer at the hospital, where she was being treated. She said she had been choked by her live-in boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas...
DUI suspect arrested after driving through grassy area at Dunkin’ Donuts in Wildwood
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after driving through a grassy area at Dunkin’ Donuts in Wildwood. Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday about reckless driver who had crossed into oncoming traffic, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was described as a red Ford pickup with a lawnmower in the back. The vehicle also drove through the grass and over the curb at the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Road 44.
Town of Lady Lake honored for excellence in financial reporting
The Town of Lady Lake has again been honored for excellence in financial reporting. Lady Lake’s Finance Director Pam Winegardner accepted the award from the Government Finance Officers Association during a special meeting Monday night of the town commission. The town’s finance department has earned the award of excellence...
Village of Marsh Bend resident gets second hole-in-one
A Village of Marsh Bend resident recently got his second hole-in-one while golfing in The Villages. Jim Swonger got the hole-in-one at Hole #6 at the Marsh View Pitch and Putt. He also got a hole-in-one earlier this year. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle
A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park. The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.
