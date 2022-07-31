Seth Rollins Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' With Cody Rhodes, Wants To Get A Win Over Him

www.fightful.com
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
PWMania
Paige Says She Loves AEW but Won’t Be Going There “Anytime Soon”
Former WWE star Saraya (Paige) spoke about her future ambitions during her Turning The Page stage show at Starrcast V. “I’m in the middle of writing a book right now, which I’m really excited about. We got a book, it’s going to be another year before it officially comes out. We’re in the middle of writing that. We’re doing other things, but I’m not allowed to say anything right now. It’s non-wrestling related, sorry guys. I’m not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now.”
In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family
When Ric Flair announced that he was going to take part in one more professional wrestling match, 14 years removed from his WWE retirement match at WrestleMania 24, it left a bad impression among more than a few fans of the sport. Sure, “older” wrestlers are working matches with increasing frequency, with 63-year-old Sting wrestling […] The post In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair wins last match against Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
Ric Flair emerged victorious in what was billed as his final wrestling match Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Flair, 73, teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The finish had Conrad Thompson, Flair’s other son-in-law, throw brass knuckles to Andrade, who then used them to strike Jarrett. Flair then put Jarrett in the figure four leglock as referee David Miller ran in and counted to three, giving Flair and Andrade the win.
Matt Taven Wants To Win All The Tag Titles With Mike Bennett, Hopes To Prove They're An Elite Team
Matt Taven wants to win all of the gold with Mike Bennett. Taven and Bennett, collectively known as The OGK, reunited in ROH in 2020 and won the ROH World Tag Team Championship for the second time at Honor For All 2021. They later dropped the gold to The Briscoe Brothers at Final Battle, and they have been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and other companies ever since.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still in Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels
Former WWE star Dexter Lumis recently spoke on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Lumis talked about his time working for the company:. “I had a great relationship with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. I owe those guys a...
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Have Intergender Matches In IMPACT Wrestling, Names Potential Opponents
Taya Valkyrie wants to mix it up with IMPACT Wrestling's deep roster. Valkyrie, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, left the company in January 2021, but after a brief run in WWE NXT, she returned in April 2022. She quickly rose up the ranks and captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Becky Lynch Update, Mick Foley Reflects On Ric Flair's Last Match, Latest BTE | Fight Size
Here's our fight size update for Monday, August 1, 2022. - Becky Lynch was seen holding her shoulder after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that Becky suffered a separated shoulder and it is currently unclear how much time she will miss. As...
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Bryan Danielson On Vince McMahon: No Comment, You Love Someone Even When They Make Mistakes
Bryan Danielson declined to comment on the allegations against Vince McMahon, but he noted that you still love someone when they make mistakes. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, signed with WWE, while McMahon was in charge, in 2009, and after he was released for choking Justin Roberts with a tie on WWE Raw, the company brought him back in August 2010. Over the next decade, he turned into one of the promotion's top stars and became a Grand Slam Champion. Danielson left WWE when his contract expired in 2021, and he subsequently signed with AEW.
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
Finn Balor Was 'Deeply Hurt' He Was Left Off Both Nights Of WrestleMania
Finn Balor was the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, has headlined premium live events, and has been a featured performer in WWE and NXT since joining the company in 2014. Despite being a staple on television, Balor hasn't competed in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 34. The fact that WrestleMania has been two nights in front of a live audience the past two years has only made the hurt worse for Balor.
Daniel Garcia: I've Been The MVP Of AEW Over The Past Year
Daniel Garcia picked up his first AEW victory on the August 10, 2021 episode of AEW Dark when he defeated Feugo Del Sol. Garcia had wrestled a handful of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to his match against Fuego, but that marked the first time his hand was raised.
