Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
cleveland19.com
Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force 1 leader discusses Kentucky flood rescue mission
Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. TPD: Daevon Higgs was fatally shot at Ravine Park Village on August 5. Higgs was wanted on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of Catherine Craig on July 31. ABC News Political Director discusses Ohio Senate race, Kansas...
13abc.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
13abc.com
Former Erie County Sheriff Sergeant charged with deprivation of rights
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler has announced that a former Sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in in a one-count indictment with deprivation of rights. The indictment states that Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky is accused of choking a...
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force 1 stands by for next assignment in Kentucky
After voters in Kansas choose to protect abortion rights this week, pro-choice groups in other states are hoping it's a sign of things to come if the question gets put on the ballot in more states. Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. Updated: 2 hours...
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
Ohio police K-9 stabbed: How is the dog doing?
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force 1 winds down flood rescue and recovery mission in Kentucky
JACKSON, KY (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 is winding down their flood rescue and recovery mission in eastern Kentucky. Ohio Task Force 1, a team that specializes in search and rescue missions, responded to Kentucky last Thursday. The team was made up of firefighters, medics and other first responders from across the state of Ohio.
13abc.com
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
Ohioans had to hold two elections because of the state's redistricting fight. Voters have the chance to alter the path of Ohio's map mess in November.
Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house
OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
13abc.com
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
whbc.com
Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Ohio YMCA’s now offering free memberships
The free one-year memberships will apply to all 162 YMCAs throughout Ohio.
Swine flu investigated in West Virginia after people sickened at fair
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several people that handled swine at the Jackson County Fair have developed a flu-like illness with respiratory symptoms and fever, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH). The DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating the cases. The […]
Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified
OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Morning Journal
Huron County: Reward offered for information on fire at Medusa Road youth farm
Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the fire that destroyed a building on a budding farm for youth in Townsend Township. Construction has begun and was continuing at the animal-assisted learning farm for teenagers at 4418 Medusa Road in rural Huron County. Donna Hammann, founder...
