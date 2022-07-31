Enjoy Live Jazz Every Thursday Night in Downtown Davenport

www.quadcities.com
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
Bar-B-QC Heats Up Davenport September 9-10
The second annual Bar-B-QC heats up September 9 and 10!. The festivities will include tastefully unique barbecue from local and national vendors. While you savoring the barbeque , your ears will be delighted by live music that will flow throughout the event!. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds from...
Class Of ’82 Brings ’80s Music Fun To Outdoor Concert In Bettendorf TONIGHT
The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series is back from its hiatus and is returning to Faye’s Field on Thursday nights at 6:30 PM. Faye’s Field is located just south of the Library on 18th St in Bettendorf. These free concerts will take place every...
KWQC
New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer. John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.
KWQC
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport. Updated: 15 hours ago. The day's major news events and...
Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Hosting Low Cut Connie TONIGHT!
For a show you won’t quickly forget, Low Cut Connie is coming to Davenport’s Raccoon Motel at 10 p.m. Aug. 3!. Over the pandemic the band kept busy with their acclaimed livestream show Tough Cookies (see The New Yorker, NPR’s All Things Considered, Bloomberg, Tablet Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer), and in May 2021, released a new album to commemorate it called Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts.
Davenport’s Village Theatre Debuts New Comedy Game Show, ‘Joke-Off Session,’ Tonight
Joke-Off Session is a brand new comedy game show coming to The Village Theatre on July 30!. The show will feature 3 teams of comedians, using their joke writing skills, to compete in 3 rounds of point earning punchlines! Each round a little different, and a little harder. At the end of 3 rounds, the audience will eliminate the team with the fewest points, and the two leading teams face off in a roast battle round, earning extra points to claim the prize of Joke-Off Session champs!
Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Work on the color-changing LED lights that line the new I-74 Bridge is nearing completion. Over the next few weeks, the bridge will be lit up in different scenes from sunset to sunrise to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to collect feedback from barge captains. The project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.
KWQC
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
Bix Film Screening Today At Davenport’s Figge Museum
Bix Museum, Bix Society and Truth First Film Alliance present BIX: “ain’t none of them play like him today from 1 to 3:30 p.m . at Davenport’s Figge Museum, 225 W. 2nd St. Tickets: $5. Tickets will be available at the doors the day of the screening....
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
ourquadcities.com
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
Justine is Bringing The Summer Heat Through August
The Rust Belt in East Moline had a really cool mural painted inside where placed the lovely Justine and she looks like a tattooed angel in front of Kenny Oaks' 1968 Chevelle!. We have a few extra photos from this photoshoot expertly taken by Jenna at Jenna Sue Photography. Thanks to Olderog Tire & Performance for being this month's sponsor!
Grand Opening For Scooter’s Coffee’s New Location In Milan, IL
Most of us enjoy a delicious cup of coffee when we wake up in the morning to start our day. Residents in Milan, IL now have a new coffee shop where they can get their morning pick-me-up. Scooter's Coffee has opened a new location in the Quad Cities area town and they are inviting everyone to stop by for each location's grand opening events.
Bethann Heidgerken Playing Acoustic At Nerdspeak TONIGHT
Bethann Heidgerken will be performing 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at Nerdspeak brewery, 7563 State St., Bettendorf. Bethann Heidgerken is a born and raised Iowa musician. She started out her musical pursuits in Dubuque, IA and was performing professionally in bands by age 15. She received her bachelor’s of the arts at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and spent her college years pursuing her music as a singer-songwriter as well as performing in local Iowa City bands. She has been a member of numerous local bands and is now focusing her pursuits on her original music. She currently lives in Davenport, IA with her family. Her musical influences include Gillian Welch, Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, Dessa and The Avett Brothers.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
