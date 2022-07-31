ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Here's Why CB Patrick Surtain II's Coaches are Raving About him

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1lcL_0gzjwlmO00

Patrick Surtain II is generating some serious buzz at Broncos Camp.

One player that Denver Broncos fans are very excited about is second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II. When the Broncos selected Surtain at pick No. 9 in the 2021 NFL draft, many analysts booed the move because it left two quarterbacks, for a QB-needy team ostensibly, on the board.

In retrospect, one year later, Broncos' GM George Paton appears wise for his decision to take Surtain instead of a Justin Fields or Mac Jones. Now, the Broncos get to have their cake (Surtain) and eat it, too, with Russell Wilson arriving via trade this past spring.

Surtain played at a Pro Bowl level as a rookie last year and expectations have been high that he can build on it. If the early returns at Broncos training camp are any indication, the former Alabama star could be on the brink of superstardom.

“Oh, it’s crazy. He’s just effortless," Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said on Saturday. "He’s such a smooth athlete. I think that’s one of the qualities of really good players—you just make it look easy. He’s definitely in that line.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Mile High Huddle 's Luke Patterson covered Day 4 of Broncos Camp at UCHealth Training Center and was very impressed by what he saw from Surtain. Patterson wrote that it's not " a stretch " to project Surtain taking a place as one of the NFL's top corners in 2022.

The Los Angeles Rams currently boast the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL, at least, according to most analysts. Coach Evero, who coached Ramsey last year on the way to L.A.'s Super Bowl triumph, isn't too keen at playing the comparison game, but he did liken Surtain's work ethic to the perennial Pro Bowler.

“I don’t think Pat or myself are too worried about that," Evero said. "We’re just worried about him being his very best self. The great thing about Pat is that I don’t know if I’ve been around a corner—Jalen was a heck of a worker as well, but Pat is every bit as equal in terms of coming out and working every day and looking to get better.”

Surtain's head coach was excited to see Surtain's playmaking ability on display and the communication he and his fellow defensive backs showcased during 11-on-11 team drills.

“He had a solid day—that whole secondary back there," Nathaniel Hackett said on Saturday. "They are communicating really well, and they are making plays for him. Even when we were first talking in OTAs, it was great to see him from the standpoint of you could feel that confidence going through his body. Like this, it’s a little different. I’m understanding some more things now that we’re having a couple of days of practice in a row. That’s when you are going to see him becoming even more comfortable. I’m very excited for him."

Adding a bit more comfortability and confidence to Surtain's game entering Year 2 could be just the missing factors in the Pro Bowl equation. Another factor being this: successful teams usually produce successful players when it comes to end-of-season accolades.

“Yeah, I definitely feel more comfortable and more confident out there," Surtain said after Day 2 of training camp. "I’m getting prepared and getting my mind ready each and every day. I definitely feel more confident and comfortable.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Alabama State
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Mac Jones
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Qb
The Spun

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy