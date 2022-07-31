ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit

ICN
 2 days ago

Vigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night.

Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the suspect's burgundy Honda Accord reached speeds of nearly 100 mph during the pursuit. She was described as appearing to be jamming out to music playing in her vehicle during the police chase, evading all officers' attempts to stop the car.

In the end, she reportedly drove head on- into the third police car she would strike --- near Fenwood and Oakland Avenues.

She was tased before being taken into custody.

See story: https://indianacentralnews.blogspot.com/2022/07/thpd-woman-jamming-to-music-in-speeding.html

