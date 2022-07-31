ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Yankees Have Talked With These Teams About Joey Gallo Trade

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExtTv_0gzjwfU200

Here are the latest Joey Gallo trade rumors leading up to Tuesday's deadline

With the trade deadline fast approaching, Joey Gallo's days in a Yankees uniform appear to be numbered.

Not only did New York go out and acquire a superior option and better fit to play in the outfield in his place, trading three pitchers for Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, but Gallo seems to understand that he'll be on the move.

Gallo told Lindsey Adler of The Athletic that he "didn’t play well as a Yankee," acknowledging that he "didn’t live up to expectations." The key there is that Gallo was speaking in the past tense as if his time with the Yankees was already over.

It's impossible to ignore his grotesque numbers, but there are a few encouraging signs. The outfielder has a track record as a Gold Glove defender and he has an elite ability to hit the baseball hard (when he does make contact), laying off pitches out of the zone, working walks at a high rate.

Still, Gallo is hitting just .159/.291/.368 over his 140 games with the Yankees, dating back to last summer's deadline when he was acquired from the Rangers. This year, he's batting .159 (37-for-233) with a career-low .621 OPS. He has a 38.8% strikeout rate in 2022, the worst in baseball among players with more than 250 plate appearances.

READ: Which Teams Could Trade For Joey Gallo?

What uniform will Gallo be wearing on Wednesday after this year's deadline passes? Here's an update with the latest from a few different MLB insiders as three teams (possibly four) emerge as landing spots for the struggling outfielder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a641c_0gzjwfU200

Milwaukee Brewers

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman of the New York Post , the Yankees and Brewers have discussed a Gallo trade.

Hunter Renfroe is swinging a hot bat for Milwaukee and Christian Yelich is a former MVP, but the Brewers could certainly benefit from another slugging outfielder as they look to hang on to their slim lead in the National League Central.

If Gallo does improve in a change of scenery, he could provide a jolt to the middle of Milwaukee's order, allowing Andrew McCutchen to stay at designated hitter while possibly leapfrogging Tyrone Taylor in playing time.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33F0wh_0gzjwfU200

San Diego Padres

The Padres have been interested in Gallo for quite some time (from last year's deadline to this spring ) . He pales in comparison to Juan Soto (another outfielder linked to San Diego leading up to the deadline), but he could be a good fit at Petco Park.

San Diego's outfielders have struggled all season, especially in the power department. It's also been reported that Gallo is "hoping to wind up" with the Padres, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media .

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muxT2_0gzjwfU200

Tampa Bay Rays

Nightengale also mentioned the Rays in his latest report.

Tampa Bay acquired left-handed hitter David Peralta from the Diamondbacks on Saturday, so it's possible they're out on the Gallo sweepstakes.

It's worth noting that Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reported on Sunday that after speaking to some sources in Tampa Bay, she learned the Yankees wanted "too much back" for Gallo.

With Kevin Kiermaier out for the rest of the season and others like Wander Franco, Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez on the injured list, the Rays could use a boost. Gallo can't be worse than Brett Phillips offensively as well (Phillips is hitting .147/.225/.250 this year).

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves might be an option for Gallo, too. YES Network's Jack Curry , who broke the Benintendi trade, tweeted that he "wouldn't be surprised" if Atlanta takes a chance on Gallo.

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is out for the rest of the season and they have a history of acquiring bats before the deadline. Last year, before going on a run and winning the World Series, the Braves traded for Duvall, Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Juan Soto
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team

The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected. The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Gold Glove#Rangers
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy